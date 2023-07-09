More Sports:

July 09, 2023

Phillies select 3B Aiden Miller in first round of 2023 MLB Draft

By Evan Macy
After their shocking and memorable run to the World Series last fall, the Phillies found themselves drafting at the bottom of the first round for the first time in more than a decade.

With the 27th overall pick, the Phillies chose Aiden Miller, a high school infielder from Florida. He is 19, 6-foot-2 and a right-handed hitter with some power. He's committed to Arkansas, but if he goes pro he'll likely find himself playing third base due to his highly rated arm. 

Miller broke his hand prior to the draft process and many surmise he'd have been a top 10 pick if he hadn't gotten hurt.

It doesn't seem long ago that the Phillies were a team struggling to evaluate talent at the top of drafts, but it seems like they've bucked that trend. In the years since their swings and misses with Cornelius Randolph (2015), Mickey Moniak (2016) and Adam Haseley (2017), the Phillies have connected — and appear like they'll continue to do so — with their subsequent top draft picks.

YearPlayer
2018Alec Bohm.278/.325/.399 in 368 MLB games
2019Bryson Stott.262/.311/.385 in 209 MLB games
2020Mick AbelPitched in MLB Futures Game
2021Andrew PainterNo. 1 prospect in system
2022Justin CrawfordPlayed in MLB Futures Game


With the Phillies looking to win now, it will be interesting to see how quickly the team will be able to get their latest four first rounders in the mix in South Philly. 

The Phillies forfeited their second round pick due to their expensive recent free agent signings. They will pick next on Monday at 98 overall.

