José Alvarado rejoining Phillies, Rob Thomson says

According to multiple reports, Phillies manager Rob Thomson said that relief pitcher José Alvarado is returning to the club on Friday and is expected to be activated before Sunday's series finale against the Atlanta Braves.

Alvarado was placed on the Restricted List on Monday to attend to a personal matter. Thomson repeatedly said he had "no idea" when the left-handed reliever would be back, but did express confidence that it would be at some point before the end of the 2024 season.

Ultimately, it appears Alvarado's time off the active roster will last for just six days. The 29-year-old has had a difficult year, with some stretches of dominance but more periods of futility. Alvarado owns a 4.30 ERA and 1.31 WHIP on the season, and before going on the Injured List was knocked down in Thomson's bullpen pecking order.

His shaky command has caused plenty of problems in 2024, but Alvarado is still going to be a crucial component of the team's bullpen as October nears. He is by far their most effective relief pitcher against left-handed hitters, who he has held to a collective .131/.185/.246 slash line.

While Alvarado has plenty of work to do in order to earn the level of trust Thomson has had in him during previous October runs, his return will give a boost to a Phillies bullpen that has been outstanding of late.

