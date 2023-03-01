More Sports:

March 01, 2023

Bryce Harper to give command to start engines at NASCAR race in Las Vegas

The Phillies' star, a Las Vegas native, will kick things off at the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Two-time National League MVP Bryce Harper

Bryce Harper won't return to the batter's box for the Phillies for a few months, but the reigning NLCS MVP is having some fun this week. Harper will give the classic "start your engines" command at NASCAR's Pennzoil 400 on Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. 

Harper is a Las Vegas native and formerly attended Las Vegas High School. Harper also played baseball at the College of Southern Nevada, a junior college school that's a part of the Scenic West Athletic Conference. While there, Harper won the 2010 Golden Spikes Award, given annually to the best amateur baseball player in the United States. The Washington Nationals then selected Harper with the first-overall pick in the 2010 MLB Draft.

Harper is scheduled to report to Phillies Spring Training next week. He's not expected to be back in the Phils' lineup until after the All-Star break as he rehabs from Tommy John surgery following a UCL injury he suffered during the 2022 season. 

"He's doing great from a recovery perspective," Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said last week.

Perhaps Harper can channel these outrageous Kevin James vibes for this hometown NASCAR race:


