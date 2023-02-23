Phillies' Dave Dombrowski on Andrew Painter's popularity, Bryce Harper's recovery

Andrew Painter, Mick Abel, and Griff McGarry – the Phillies' three top pitching prospects – are all in camp together, yet Painter has been the one commanding nearly all the attention.



And in a way, that's a pretty good problem to have.

"It's amazing because if Abel and McGarry were in other camps, they'd be getting a lot of attention," said team president Dombrowski when he met with the media on Thursday. "They're really good, which is fine because their time will come too."



But right now, all eyes are on the 19-year-old righthander with a rare shot at actually cracking the starting rotation, and that was clear when a larger-than-usual crowd gathered for Wednesday's live batting practice.

“Is this guy good?” Rhys Hoskins joked with the crowd (via Todd Zolecki of MLB.com). “Is that why you guys are here?”



Said Dombrowski, who watched Painter throw: "You didn't have to be a front office person or a scout to know what type of stuff he has."

Kyle Schwarber:

Can't win them all.