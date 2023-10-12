Bryce Harper wears incredible powder blue suit with Philly skyline lining before NLDS Game 4

Happy Throwback Thursday.

On an evening where the Phillies will be sporting their iconic powder blue and maroon uniforms, superstar slugger Bryce Harper arrived at Citizens Bank Park in style. Harper, always one to dress to impress, is rocking a powder blue suit with a lining that features a Philadelphia skyline lining:

The Phillie Phanatic pocket square to tie it all together? Perfection.

Outside of perhaps Jason Kelce, no Philadelphia athlete has loved playing in this city more than Harper. With years to go on his contract and as the future Hall of Famer pads his resume as one of the best postseason hitters ever, that love affair isn't stopping anytime soon.

The Phillies are hoping this Throwback Thursday is the final game in their NLDS matchup with Atlanta. A win in those beautiful powder blues will clinch the Fightins' second consecutive NLCS appearance.

