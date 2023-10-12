More Sports:

October 12, 2023

Bryce Harper wears incredible powder blue suit with Philly skyline lining before NLDS Game 4

Sporting a powder blue suit with a Phillie Phanatic pocket square, Bryce Harper is all business before the Phillies' potential close-out Game 4 matchup with the Braves.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Bryce-Harper-Phillies-Braves-NLDS-Game-3 Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper celebrates bashing a home run in Game 3 of the 2023 NLDS against the Atlanta Braves.

Happy Throwback Thursday.

On an evening where the Phillies will be sporting their iconic powder blue and maroon uniforms, superstar slugger Bryce Harper arrived at Citizens Bank Park in style. Harper, always one to dress to impress, is rocking a powder blue suit with a lining that features a Philadelphia skyline lining:

The Phillie Phanatic pocket square to tie it all together? Perfection.

Outside of perhaps Jason Kelce, no Philadelphia athlete has loved playing in this city more than Harper. With years to go on his contract and as the future Hall of Famer pads his resume as one of the best postseason hitters ever, that love affair isn't stopping anytime soon.

The Phillies are hoping this Throwback Thursday is the final game in their NLDS matchup with Atlanta. A win in those beautiful powder blues will clinch the Fightins' second consecutive NLCS appearance. 

MOREHarper makes Atlanta pay for Arcia's comments

Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff

shamus@phillyvoice.com

