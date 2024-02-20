The Phillies changed their great outfield scoreboard for some reason

When Phillies fans flock to Citizens Bank Park next month, the ballpark will look a little different.

The Phils' typical right field scoreboard that featured a mix of an old-school setup with digital numbers is being completely overhauled. It appears that it will be entirely digital going forward:

I'm a modern baseball fan (and I'm not just talking about the beloved Philly emo band). I like the DH in both leagues. The pitch clock last season made a world of a difference when it comes to how long games felt. This though? It's a bridge too far for me. Perhaps this is just me entering "young millennial screams at cloud" mode, but it feels wrong. I can't wait to see some gigantic ads for VR companies, artificial intelligence and other nonsense on it!

