February 20, 2024

The Phillies changed their great outfield scoreboard for some reason

The Phillies' right field scoreboard is going fully digital in 2024.

By Shamus Clancy
Phillies MLB
Phillies-Outfield-Scoreboard Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

The Phillies' right field scoreboard will have a different look this season at Citizens Bank Park.

When Phillies fans flock to Citizens Bank Park next month, the ballpark will look a little different.

The Phils' typical right field scoreboard that featured a mix of an old-school setup with digital numbers is being completely overhauled. It appears that it will be entirely digital going forward:

I'm a modern baseball fan (and I'm not just talking about the beloved Philly emo band). I like the DH in both leagues. The pitch clock last season made a world of a difference when it comes to how long games felt. This though? It's a bridge too far for me. Perhaps this is just me entering "young millennial screams at cloud" mode, but it feels wrong. I can't wait to see some gigantic ads for VR companies, artificial intelligence and other nonsense on it!

