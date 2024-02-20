Diamondbacks to do NL champion rings giveaway when they host Phillies

Just when the sting of last October began to subside with Spring Training rolling around, an old wound has been opened for the Phillies. With promotional schedules out and giveaways coming for fans heading to ballparks across the country this summer, one item for the Diamondbacks is surely to catch Phillies fans' eyes.

When the Phillies head to Arizona for a weekend series beginning on Friday, Aug. 8, the Diamondbacks will be giving away replicas of their 2022 National League champion rings. That Sunday, Arizona fans can relive their upset win over the Phils. I have no choice but to respect the troll move.

The Phillies should ultimately use this as fuel to their fire on their quest back to the World Series. They have no one to blame but themselves for blowing a 3-2 NLCS lead with two games at home as the reigning NL champs. It was embarrassing stuff.

Just don't make plans to jump in the Chase Field pool if you win this dinky little series in August, guys.

