February 20, 2024

Diamondbacks to do NL champion rings giveaway when they host Phillies

After beating the Phillies to go to the World Series last year, the Diamondbacks are giving away NL champion replica rings when the Phils come to Arizona this summer.

Shamus Clancy
Diamondbacks-Phillies-NLCS-2023 Rob Schumacher/USA Today Sports

The Diamondbacks got to celebrate their World Series berth in South Philly last fall.

Just when the sting of last October began to subside with Spring Training rolling around, an old wound has been opened for the Phillies. With promotional schedules out and giveaways coming for fans heading to ballparks across the country this summer, one item for the Diamondbacks is surely to catch Phillies fans' eyes.

When the Phillies head to Arizona for a weekend series beginning on Friday, Aug. 8, the Diamondbacks will be giving away replicas of their 2022 National League champion rings. That Sunday, Arizona fans can relive their upset win over the Phils. I have no choice but to respect the troll move.

The Phillies should ultimately use this as fuel to their fire on their quest back to the World Series. They have no one to blame but themselves for blowing a 3-2 NLCS lead with two games at home as the reigning NL champs. It was embarrassing stuff. 

Just don't make plans to jump in the Chase Field pool if you win this dinky little series in August, guys. 

MORE: Phils offered more money for Yamamoto than Dodgers

Shamus Clancy
