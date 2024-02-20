More Sports:

February 20, 2024

MLB rumors: Phillies offered Yoshinobu Yamamoto more money than Dodgers did

The Phillies reportedly offered star pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto more money than anyone.

By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Yoshinobu-Yamamoto-Dodgers-Phillies Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA Today Sports

Could Yoshinobu Yamamoto have been a Phillie?

The Dodgers broke the bank yet again this offseason, signing Japanese star Yoshinobu Yamamoto to a 12-year contract worth $325 million, the largest ever for a pitcher in the history of the sport. That doesn't even include the posting fee of more than $50 million Los Angeles had to give to Yamamoto's former NPL team, the Orix Buffaloes.

Phillies fans were, understandably, clamoring for Yamamoto to make his way to South Philly, but that never felt quite realistic. If the Phillies were ultimately players for Yamamoto, just how far were they willing to go?

The answer is "more than anyone," it seems.

According to a report from the Philadelphia Inquirer's Scott Lauber, the Phillies' offer for Yamamoto went above even what the Dodgers gave him:

"...After meeting for three hours Dec. 14 with Yamamoto and his agents, and making a presentation that featured a video appearance by Bryce Harper, the Phillies offered more money than any team, according to multiple industry sources. That includes the Dodgers, who won the Yamamoto auction with a 12-year, $325 million bid that stands as the largest guarantee for any pitcher ever." [Inquirer]

Again, the Dodgers were always going to be more an attractive destination given the roster and location, but the Phillies putting their money where their mouth is, at least reportedly, indicates that they're finally willing to be big players in the international free agent market, a new avenue for a team that built itself into a contender through big-money contracts.

MORE: Phillies Opening Day roster projection

