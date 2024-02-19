Phillies 2024 Opening Day Roster Projection (version 2.0)

By the time the weekend arrives, the Phillies will be playing actual games for the first time since Game 7 of the NLCS — as they kick off their spring training exhibition schedule on Saturday against the Blue Jays.



With the team running things back at every position — plus the addition of Whit Merrifield — there are not a whole lot of roster battles to follow. Nearly everyone in spring training this year knows what their role will be in 2024 already. The fifth outfielder (potentially) and the last two bullpen spots are really the only question marks.

Which makes projecting this 26-man roster pretty simple. Here's how we think things will look when spring training breaks at the end of March:

Catchers (2)

J.T. Realmuto, Garrett Stubbs

No surprises here, as the best catcher in baseball will return after a solid 2023 campaign and be backed up by Stubbs, who was a solid all-around backstop in limited opportunities last season (a solid partier in the locker room too).

Infielders (5)

Bryce Harper, Bryson Stott, Trea Turner, Alec Bohm, Edmundo Sosa

The starting four is set with Bryce Harper becoming the team's long-term first baseman, Stott and Turner the double-play duo, and Bohm manning third. Sosa is their do-it-all utility man who will be called upon if anyone in the infield needs a day off — except for Stott, who will be backed up at second by Merrifield.

Outfielders (5)

Nick Castellanos, Brandon Marsh, Johan Rojas, Christian Pache, Whit Merrifield

Depending on how Marsh's return from minor knee surgery goes, there's a chance Jake Cave is the fifth outfielder, with Merrifield starting in right. Eventually, this is what the outfield will look like. Rojas will likely get the chance to play every day in center, with the veteran Merrifield prepared to jump in if he struggles.

DH (1)

Kyle Schwarber

This one is self-explanatory. Schwarber will be the DH every day save for a few off-day shuffles of the starting lineup.

Starting pitchers (5)

Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, Taijuan Walker, Ranger Suárez*, Cristopher Sánchez*

As of now, this quintet remains unchanged from last season. Wheeler is entering a contract year and has Cy Young stuff every season. Nola will be here for the long haul after signing a monster extension. Walker is under contract until 2027, and Suárez and Sánchez remain under team control after solid 2023 campaigns.

The Phillies have brought in a few depth pieces but no one who seems like a real threat to Sánchez' starting role. Kolby Allard is a lefty who can start, David Buchanan is back in the fold, and prospects Mick Abel and Griff McGarry will try and pitch their way into consideration as a spot starter during the regular season. Top prospect Andrew Painter is working his way back from Tommy John surgery and won't return until 2025.

Relief pitchers (8)

Seranthony Domínguez, José Alvarado*, Matt Strahm*, Gregory Soto*, Jeff Hoffman, Orion Kerkering, Dylan Covey, Spencer Turnbull

We know the first five guys are pretty much shoe-ins, with Domínguez, Alvarado, Strahm, Soto and Hoffman all veterans ready to return after success last season. Then comes Kerkering, who the Phillies are really high on and whom many believe has the talent to emerge as a homegrown dominant closer. The final two spots are up for grabs. If Phillies president Dave Dombrowski has any moves left, it might be to bolster the back of the bullpen with a free agent signing or two before camp ends.

There are some 30-something arms with good resumes still out there, like Anthony Bass, Brad Hand, Ryan Stanek, Brad Boxberger, Mark Melancon and others still on the market.

If Dombrowski does not pull the trigger on a free agent, Covey is our choice to be a long man for the team in blowout situations, and Turnbull as the No. 8. He was a very talented prospect when he was younger and is a reclamation project that the Phillies seem to have confidence in.

*Denotes lefty

