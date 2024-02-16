More Sports:

February 16, 2024

Phillies to sign utilityman Whit Merrifield, report says

The Phillies have added Whit Merrifield, a one-time MLB leader in doubles and stolen bases.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Whit-Merrifield-Phillies_021624_USAT Isaiah J. Downing/USA Today Sports

Whit Merrifield is the newest Phillie.

Will the Phillies actually be better in 2024?

The answer was murky, as the team looked poised to run it back with the exact same roster after falling one game short of a second straight World Series.

But suspicion that they simply had to add a piece or two was confirmed Friday afternoon, as Jeff Passan from ESPN broke the news that the team is bringing starting caliber utilityman and three-time All-Star Whit Merrifield on board for next season.

There is an immediate fit for Merrifield right away, giving some insurance to right fielder Brandon Marsh, who is working his way back from minor knee surgery. He also is a righty, and will be a nice addition to a batting lineup sometimes heavy on the left-hand side. Merrifield has started 365 games in the outfield, 181 of them in right. He's also played more than 700 games at second base.

He'll be the team's immediate insurance plan for Johan Rojas, a light-hitting but speedy centerfielder whom the Phillies are giving a chance, after a strong end to the regular season follow by near invisible postseason last October.

Merrifield, who has played for the Blue Jays and Royals, has a career .284 average and 201 career stolen bases. He led all major league hitters in stolen bases in 2018 and doubles in 2021. 

The Phillies bench now comes into focus. Assuming Marsh is back for opening day, Merrifield, backup catcher Garret Stubbs, Edmundo Sosa and Christian Pache (or Jake Cave) are likely to make the 26-man roster. If they take a fifth hitter, it will be an open competition in Spring Training.

