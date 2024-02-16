Phillies to sign utilityman Whit Merrifield, report says

Will the Phillies actually be better in 2024?

The answer was murky, as the team looked poised to run it back with the exact same roster after falling one game short of a second straight World Series.

But suspicion that they simply had to add a piece or two was confirmed Friday afternoon, as Jeff Passan from ESPN broke the news that the team is bringing starting caliber utilityman and three-time All-Star Whit Merrifield on board for next season.

There is an immediate fit for Merrifield right away, giving some insurance to right fielder Brandon Marsh, who is working his way back from minor knee surgery. He also is a righty, and will be a nice addition to a batting lineup sometimes heavy on the left-hand side. Merrifield has started 365 games in the outfield, 181 of them in right. He's also played more than 700 games at second base.