Phillies minor league infielder José Rodríguez declared ineligible for one year for gambling violation

Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday morning that five players spanning four organizations were suspended for violating the league's sports betting policy. One of them was José Rodríguez, an infielder on the Phillies' 40-man roster currently playing at Double-A Reading.

Rodríguez, 23, has been declared ineligible for one year. MLB's press release states that during parts of 2021 and 2022 -- predating his time with the Phillies -- he placed 28 wagers involving MLB games. Seven of them involved the major-league club of the Chicago White Sox -- at the time, Rodríguez was assigned to that organization's Double-A affiliate. Rodríguez placed a total of $724.09 on MLB-related bets, but none of those bets coincided with games he actually participated in, according to the press release:

The White Sox designated Rodríguez for assignment on April 4, 2024 in order to clear a spot on their 40-man roster. The next day, the Phillies acquired him via trade in exchange for cash, placed him on their 40-man roster and assigned him to Reading.

With Rodríguez ineligible, the Phillies now have just three position players who are on the 40-man roster but not on the major-league roster or major-league Injured List: catcher Rafael Marchán, first baseman Darick Hall and infielder Rodolfo Castro.



In 38 games at Double-A this season, Rodríguez slashed .265/.329/.422 with four home runs.

