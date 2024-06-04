More Sports:

June 04, 2024

Phillies minor league infielder José Rodríguez declared ineligible for one year for gambling violation

MLB says José Rodríguez placed 28 MLB-related bets predating his time with the Phillies.

Adam-Aaronson-headshot
By Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Phillies-Cap-Hat-Glove-Logo Brett Davis/USA Today Sports

Major League Baseball announced on Tuesday morning that five players spanning four organizations were suspended for violating the league's sports betting policy. One of them was José Rodríguez, an infielder on the Phillies' 40-man roster currently playing at Double-A Reading.

Rodríguez, 23, has been declared ineligible for one year. MLB's press release states that during parts of 2021 and 2022 -- predating his time with the Phillies -- he placed 28 wagers involving MLB games. Seven of them involved the major-league club of the Chicago White Sox -- at the time, Rodríguez was assigned to that organization's Double-A affiliate. Rodríguez placed a total of $724.09 on MLB-related bets, but none of those bets coincided with games he actually participated in, according to the press release:

The White Sox designated Rodríguez for assignment on April 4, 2024 in order to clear a spot on their 40-man roster. The next day, the Phillies acquired him via trade in exchange for cash, placed him on their 40-man roster and assigned him to Reading.

With Rodríguez ineligible, the Phillies now have just three position players who are on the 40-man roster but not on the major-league roster or major-league Injured List: catcher Rafael Marchán, first baseman Darick Hall and infielder Rodolfo Castro.

In 38 games at Double-A this season, Rodríguez slashed .265/.329/.422 with four home runs.

Follow Adam on Twitter: @SixersAdam

Follow PhillyVoice on Twitter: @thephillyvoice

Adam-Aaronson-headshot

Adam Aaronson
PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia MLBPA MLB Rumors Sports Betting San Diego Padres Pittsburgh Pirates Philadelphia Phillies Oakland Athletics MLB rules MLB Players Association Gambling Arizona Diamondbacks

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ - 10 Essential Summer

Wow To-Dos in Jersey: Summer sunnin' and funnin' starts here
Limited - Wells Fargo Center - Branded Exterior

Wells Fargo Center recognized as one of 'Best Venues 2024' by 'Front Office Sports'

Just In

Must Read

Wildlife

Bald eagles, ospreys could come off N.J. endangered species list
NJ Eagles Ospreys

Sponsored

Wells Fargo Center named a "Best Venue"
Limited - Wells Fargo Center - Branded Exterior

Health News

Possible measles exposure reported at Philly airport
Philly Measles Airport

History

Tuskegee Airman with Philly ties appears in new Nat Geo special
Tuskegee Airmen

Sixers

NBA free agency: Could LeBron James really join the Sixers?
LeBron Embiid 6.3.24

Festivals

A fun run, block party and drag tea: Your guide to Philly Pride Month's second week
Philly Pride Run

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved