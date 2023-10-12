More Sports:

October 12, 2023

Orlando Arcia complains about media reporting his Bryce Harper remarks

Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia's comments about Bryce Harper went viral after Game 2. Harper and the Phillies made Atlanta pay for that in a Game 3 win. Arcia isn't happy about it.

Bryce-Harper-Orlando-Arcia-Phillies-Braves-NLDS Bill Streicher/USA Today Sports

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper rounds the bases after crushing a home run against the Atlanta Braves in Game 3 of the NLDS.

The staredown saw around the world continues to bring drama to the MLB postseason.

After Bryce Harper's game-ending base-running blunder in Game 2 of the NLDS, Braves shortstop Orlando Arcia shouted, "Ha-ha, atta-boy, Harper!" in the Atlanta clubhouse, as was reported in a story from FOX Sports' Jake Mintz. Those comments circled online and on talk radio all of Wednesday and Harper became well aware of what Arcia said about him.

That was a big mistake.

Harper throttled Atlanta pitching in the Phillies' NLDS Game 3 beatdown of the Braves, as the reigning NLCS MVP homered twice in the 10-2 win. 

"I stared right at him," Harper said postgame.

"I mean, any time anybody says something, right? That's what it's all about."

Bryce-Harper-Home-Run-Staredown-NLDS-Game-3-2023.jpgEric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper made sure Atlanta shortstop Orlando Arcia knew who hit those two home runs during the Phillies' 10-2 rout of the Braves in Game 3 of the NLDS on Wednesday.


After Game 3, Arcia was not thrilled that his remarks about Harper were picked up and then went viral.

While there was some huffing and puffing that Arcia's quotation was taken out of context, Arcia confirmed after Game 3 that he did indeed say that about Harper. That doesn't, however, mean he was happy to hear it go public.

"He wasn't supposed to hear it. That's why we were talking in the clubhouse," Arcia said.

Oh, you mean the clubhouse where tons of reporters are descending upon your team after an emphatic playoff win? You didn't think any of those people would pick up on it? You don't think any of those people would do the job they're paid to do and write about your buzzworthy comments? 

Mintz is a national writer now and has done great work for years and years over at the CespedesFamilyBBQ account he co-runs. He did exactly what he was supposed to. He was covering the emotional atmosphere of a wild game-ending double play by the Braves. 

Maybe the Atlanta media contingent is soft and props up a team-friendly mentality, but that's a laughable thought when it comes to Philly's cutthroat media scene. 

"The clubhouse is a sanctuary," Braves catcher Travis d'Arnaud said following Game 3, upset at how far Arcia's comment has traveled.

d'Arnaud was formerly a Phillies minor league star who was later dealt to Toronto in the Roy Halladay trade back in 2009. I don't think he would've lasted long in Philly. None of these people would. 

MORE: Harper makes Atlanta pay for Arcia's comments

