April 07, 2023

WATCH: Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins raise the Phillies' 2022 NL championship banner

Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins, both injured but both massive parts in the Phillies' incredible postseason run, were in full uniform at Friday's home opener to raise the NL championship banner.

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Bryce-Harper-Rhys-Hoskins-World-Series-2022-MLB.jpg Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins were massive pieces in getting the Phillies to the NL pennant, so they had to be the ones to raise the banner on Friday.

It couldn't be anyone else but them, right?

Both down with injury, but both massive parts in the Phillies' incredible run to the NL pennant last season, Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins were the ones out in Ashburn Alley on Friday to raise the 2022 NL championship banner ahead of the Phils' long-awaited home opener. 

Check out the scene from CBP via NBC Sports Philadelphia: 

Harper, who took batting practice earlier Friday at Citizens Bank Park, is making his way back from a torn UCL that he hit through all of last season on the way to the World Series and then need Tommy John surgery in the offseason to repair. He's got a long way to go before he can return to the lineup, but he's making progress

Hoskins, the club's longest-tenured position player whose homer and bat spike in the NLDS became one of the playoff run's defining moments, tore his ACL late in spring training and is out for all of what was going to be a contract season. 

Both stood in full uniform as they raised the flag during the opening ceremonies surrounded by the cheers and ovations of 45,000. 

Harper will be back in red pinstripes soon enough, but for Hoskins, the question is out there if that might have been the last time he ever puts them on. 

