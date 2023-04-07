WATCH: Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins raise the Phillies' 2022 NL championship banner

April 07, 2023
It couldn't be anyone else but them, right?
Both down with injury, but both massive parts in the Phillies' incredible run to the NL pennant last season, Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins were the ones out in Ashburn Alley on Friday to raise the 2022 NL championship banner ahead of the Phils' long-awaited home opener.
Check out the scene from CBP via NBC Sports Philadelphia:
Bryce Harper and Rhys Hoskins raising the 2022 NL Champions flag. 🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/UQntAjPcnV— NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) April 7, 2023
Hoskins, the club's longest-tenured position player whose homer and bat spike in the NLDS became one of the playoff run's defining moments, tore his ACL late in spring training and is out for all of what was going to be a contract season.
Both stood in full uniform as they raised the flag during the opening ceremonies surrounded by the cheers and ovations of 45,000.
Harper will be back in red pinstripes soon enough, but for Hoskins, the question is out there if that might have been the last time he ever puts them on.
All the emotions watching these two raise the pennant 🫶 pic.twitter.com/l5Nf0AKhY4— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) April 7, 2023
