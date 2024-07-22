More Sports:

July 22, 2024

Report: Whit Merrifield is signing with the Atlanta Braves

After the Phillies released him earlier in July, Merrifield is joining the team's bitter NL East rival.

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Whit Merrifield Baraves Cary Edmondson/USA Today Sports

Whit Merrifield has a rough time during his 53 games with the Phillies in 2024.

After a disastrous 2024 in Philadelphia at the plate that saw him being outright released, Whit Merrifield is signing with the rival Atlanta Braves, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Merrifield, a three-time All-Star, was a blackhole in the Phillies' otherwise potent lineup in the 53 games he played. Across 174 plate appearances in his age-35 season, Merrifield hit .199 with a .572 OPS. That's a far cry from his career batting average of .281 and career OPS of .743.

It might seem very fitting that Merrifield would join the Phillies' biggest threat to the National League East crown and right his ship, but the eye test very much backed up the numbers during Merrifield's brief time in Philadelphia. He has lost multiple steps.

MORE: The latest Phillies trade rumors

