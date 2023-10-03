Phillies release roster for NL Wild Card Series vs. Marlins

The Phillies submitted their roster for the NL Wild Card Series ahead of Tuesday night's Game 1 against the Marlins.

All the usual suspects – Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber, Trea Turner, etc. – are there, but especially of note is that hard-throwing reliever Orion Kerkering will be available out of the bullpen along with right-handed bat Weston Wilson off the bench.

Michael Lorenzen, who the Phils acquired at the trade deadline as either an extra option for the starting rotation or for the relief corps, has been left out of the opening round as he's struggled mightily ever since throwing his no-hitter.

The full roster:

Also of interest is that the Phillies' are carrying a pretty balanced amount of left-handed arms.

Cristopher Sánchez, who held up well on the back end of the rotation, is on there and could be in the discussion to start a possible Game 3 depending on Ranger Suárez's usage.



Having Wilson on the roster also keeps the Phils a bit more stocked on right-handed hitters, which could be an advantage against two left-handed starters – Jesús Luzardo and Braxton Garrett – through Games 1 and 2.

First pitch for Game 1 is set for 8:08 p.m. at what will no doubt be an electric Citizens Bank Park.

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports