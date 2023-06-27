New MLB top-100 prospect list features three Phillies minor leaguers

While the Phillies are trying to make their way to the postseason in back-to-back seasons for the first time in a dozen years, they have a steadily increasing amount of talent down in their farm system. On Sunday, Major League Baseball released their latest top-100 prospect ranking and the list featured three Phillies.

Right-handed pitcher Andrew Painter and his 70-grade fastball (baseball scouting is on the 20 to 80 scale) came in as No. 11 in the entire minor leagues. Painter hasn't seen real game action in 2023 yet after suffering a right UCL sprain for the Phillies back in Spring Training. The Fightins need him in the majors soon with their pitching woes, but they're not going to rush the 20-year-old hurler. The hope is that he'll join the rotation come late summer. Painter entered into 2023 as the No. 6 prospect in baseball and it's understandable while this absence has dropped him a bit in the rankings.

Fellow righty Mick Abel, the franchise's first round-pick in 2020, comes in at No. 46. In 12 starts for Double-A Reading this season, Abel has a 4.53 ERA in 55.2 innings of work while striking 10.3 batters per nine innings. He's young for the Double-A level and those strikeout numbers are pretty good. He was No. 48 on MLB's list heading into 2023.



Rounding out the list for the Phils is 2022 first-round pick Justin Crawford. In his first Single-A action with the Clearwater Threshers, Crawford is crushing it, hitting .346 with an OPS of .851 in 46 games while regularly working in centerfield. With his 70-grade speed, he's also swiped 32 bags while being caught just four times.



This news list hit just before Crawford was announced as one of the first six prospects who will take part in the All-Star Futures Game between top minor leaguers next Month in Seattle. When the full squads were announced, Abel was also on the National League roster, giving the Phils' system two selections.

The Phillies' organizational top-10 prospects on MLB's website are as follows with their current minor league level and estimated major league arrival time:

1. Andrew Painter, RHP, AA (2023)

2. Mick Abel, RHP, AA (2024)

3. Justin Crawford, OF, A (2026)

4. Griff McGarry, RHP, AA (2023)

5. Hao-Yu Lee, 2B, A+, (2025)

6. Joan Rjojas, OF, AA (2023)

7. Gabriel Rincones, Jr. OF, A+ (2025)

8. Alex McFarlane, RHP, A (2025)

9. Carlos De La Cruz, OF, AA (2024)

10. Simon Muzziotti, OF, AAA (2023)

