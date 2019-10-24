More Sports:

October 24, 2019

Phillies reportedly set to hire Joe Girardi as next manager

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Joe Girardi Phillies manager odds Thomas Shea/USA Today Sports Images

Joe Girardi will reportedly be the next manager of the Phillies.

The Phillies will hire former Yankees manager Joe Girardi as the team's next manager, according to multiple reports.

The move comes two weeks after the team decided to part ways with Gabe Kapler, who had gone 161-163 in his two seasons with the club. 

Girardi brings not only experience to Philadelphia, but also a world championship pedigree after his Yankees beat the Phillies in the 2009 World Series. 

By all accounts, the Phillies only interviewed three candidates for their open manager spot — Girardi, Buck Showalter and Dusty Baker — and all three of them came with much more experience than they guy they'd be replacing. Early on, many thought that Showalter, because of his connections to the front office from his time in Baltimore with Matt Klentak and Andy MacPhail. 

However, as the search went on, Girardi emerged as the clear favorite to take over the Phillies dugout, in large part because of John Middleton's desire to bring him in. And now, it looks like Middleton got his man. 

Here's a look at Girardi's resume: 

Age: 55

Awards: Manager of the Year, World Series Champion

Highest level of success: World Series win (2009)

Teams managed: Marlins (2006), 78-84 record
Yankees (2008-2017), 910-710 record

Postseason record: 28-24

Stay tuned, we'll have more as this story develops...

MORE: Paul Hagen: Curt Schilling a perfect fit to coach Phillies pitchers.... hear me out

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Joe Girardi

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Phillies reportedly set to hire Joe Girardi as next manager
Joe Girardi Phillies manager odds

Politics

Mayor Jim Kenney just endorsed Elizabeth Warren for president
1023_Jim Kenney

Prevention

Does poor dental hygiene impact your heart health?
oral hygiene heart

Sixers

Sixers show they can finally win games without overextending Joel Embiid
8_Joel_Embiid_sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Food & Drink

El Techo on top of the Philly Pod hotel offers rooftop dining year-round
El Techo

Movies

Where to watch 'The Irishman' in theaters this November
The Irishman where to watch in theaters

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved