Phillies reportedly set to hire Joe Girardi as next manager

The Phillies will hire former Yankees manager Joe Girardi as the team's next manager, according to multiple reports.

The move comes two weeks after the team decided to part ways with Gabe Kapler, who had gone 161-163 in his two seasons with the club.

Girardi brings not only experience to Philadelphia, but also a world championship pedigree after his Yankees beat the Phillies in the 2009 World Series.

By all accounts, the Phillies only interviewed three candidates for their open manager spot — Girardi, Buck Showalter and Dusty Baker — and all three of them came with much more experience than they guy they'd be replacing. Early on, many thought that Showalter, because of his connections to the front office from his time in Baltimore with Matt Klentak and Andy MacPhail.

However, as the search went on, Girardi emerged as the clear favorite to take over the Phillies dugout, in large part because of John Middleton's desire to bring him in. And now, it looks like Middleton got his man.

Here's a look at Girardi's resume:

Age: 55

Awards: Manager of the Year, World Series Champion

Highest level of success: World Series win (2009)

Teams managed: Marlins (2006), 78-84 record

Yankees (2008-2017), 910-710 record

Postseason record: 28-24

Stay tuned, we'll have more as this story develops...

