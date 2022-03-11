MLB releases new spring training schedule, Phillies begin March 18

With the lockout over, the Phillies are making their way back to Clearwater.

Players are already arriving ahead of the mandatory report date on Sunday, and MLB released the revised spring schedule Friday afternoon.

The new schedule for the Grapefruit League will vary based on region. Clubs on the West coast of Florida will play at least 17 games across 21 days amongst each other, and teams on the East coast will play a minimum of 15 on their side of the state.

The Phillies will play 19 exhibition games leading up to Opening Day on April 7. Their first spring matchup is set for next Friday, March 18 at Detroit in Lakeland.

The Phillies' entire spring schedule is below (note that times are to be determined).



Date Matchup Location Fri., March 18 PHI @ DET Lakeland, FL Sat., March 19 TOR @ PHI Clearwater, FL Sun., March 20 PHI @ ATL North Port, FL Mon., March 21 PHI @ NYY Tampa, FL Tue., March 22 DET @ PHI Clearwater, FL Wed., March 23 TOR @ PHI Clearwater, FL Thu., March 24 PHI @ PIT Bradenton, FL Fri, March 25 NYY @ PHI Clearwater, FL Sat., March 26 PHI @ DET Lakeland, FL Sun., March 27 PHI @ TOR Dunedin, FL Mon., March 28 BAL @ PHI Clearwater, FL Wed., March 30 DET @ PHI Clearwater, FL Thu., March 31 NYY @ PHI Clearwater, FL Fri, April 1 PHI @ BAL Sarasota, FL Sat., April 2 PHI @ TOR Dunedin, FL Sun., April 3 DET @ PHI Clearwater, FL Mon., April 4 PHI @ NYY Tampa, FL Tue., April 5 PIT @ PHI Clearwater, FL Wed., April 6 PHI @ TB St. Petersburg, FL (Tropicana Field)





Baseball is on! Rejoice!

