March 11, 2022

MLB releases new spring training schedule, Phillies begin March 18

The Phillies will play a revised Grapefruit League schedule that starts against the Tigers next Friday

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
USATSI_16600341.jpg Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports

Some of the Phillies are already down in Clearwater.

With the lockout over, the Phillies are making their way back to Clearwater.

Players are already arriving ahead of the mandatory report date on Sunday, and MLB released the revised spring schedule Friday afternoon.

The new schedule for the Grapefruit League will vary based on region. Clubs on the West coast of Florida will play at least 17 games across 21 days amongst each other, and teams on the East coast will play a minimum of 15 on their side of the state.

The Phillies will play 19 exhibition games leading up to Opening Day on April 7. Their first spring matchup is set for next Friday, March 18 at Detroit in Lakeland.

The Phillies' entire spring schedule is below (note that times are to be determined).

Date  MatchupLocation 
Fri., March 18  PHI @ DET Lakeland, FL
Sat., March 19 TOR @ PHI  Clearwater, FL
 Sun., March 20 PHI @ ATL North Port, FL
Mon., March 21 PHI @ NYY  Tampa, FL
Tue., March 22 DET @ PHI  Clearwater, FL
Wed., March 23  TOR @ PHI Clearwater, FL
Thu., March 24  PHI @ PITBradenton, FL 
Fri, March 25 NYY @ PHI Clearwater, FL 
Sat., March 26 PHI @ DET Lakeland, FL 
Sun., March 27  PHI @ TORDunedin, FL 
Mon., March 28 BAL @ PHI Clearwater, FL 
Wed., March 30 DET @ PHI Clearwater, FL 
Thu., March 31 NYY @ PHI Clearwater, FL 
Fri, April 1 PHI @ BAL Sarasota, FL 
Sat., April 2 PHI @ TOR  Dunedin, FL
Sun., April 3  DET @ PHI Clearwater, FL
Mon., April 4 PHI @ NYY Tampa, FL 
 Tue., April 5PIT @ PHI Clearwater, FL 
 Wed., April 6PHI @ TB St. Petersburg, FL (Tropicana Field) 


Admittedly not the most substantial post. How about some shots of Bryce Harper and co. down in Clearwater?


Baseball is on! Rejoice!

