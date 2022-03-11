MLB releases new spring training schedule, Phillies begin March 18

March 11, 2022
With the lockout over, the Phillies are making their way back to Clearwater.
Players are already arriving ahead of the mandatory report date on Sunday, and MLB released the revised spring schedule Friday afternoon.
The new schedule for the Grapefruit League will vary based on region. Clubs on the West coast of Florida will play at least 17 games across 21 days amongst each other, and teams on the East coast will play a minimum of 15 on their side of the state.
The Phillies will play 19 exhibition games leading up to Opening Day on April 7. Their first spring matchup is set for next Friday, March 18 at Detroit in Lakeland.
The Phillies' entire spring schedule is below (note that times are to be determined).
|Date
|Matchup
|Location
|Fri., March 18
|PHI @ DET
|Lakeland, FL
|Sat., March 19
|TOR @ PHI
|Clearwater, FL
|Sun., March 20
|PHI @ ATL
|North Port, FL
|Mon., March 21
|PHI @ NYY
|Tampa, FL
|Tue., March 22
|DET @ PHI
|Clearwater, FL
|Wed., March 23
|TOR @ PHI
|Clearwater, FL
|Thu., March 24
|PHI @ PIT
|Bradenton, FL
|Fri, March 25
|NYY @ PHI
|Clearwater, FL
|Sat., March 26
|PHI @ DET
|Lakeland, FL
|Sun., March 27
|PHI @ TOR
|Dunedin, FL
|Mon., March 28
|BAL @ PHI
|Clearwater, FL
|Wed., March 30
|DET @ PHI
|Clearwater, FL
|Thu., March 31
|NYY @ PHI
|Clearwater, FL
|Fri, April 1
|PHI @ BAL
|Sarasota, FL
|Sat., April 2
|PHI @ TOR
|Dunedin, FL
|Sun., April 3
|DET @ PHI
|Clearwater, FL
|Mon., April 4
|PHI @ NYY
|Tampa, FL
|Tue., April 5
|PIT @ PHI
|Clearwater, FL
|Wed., April 6
|PHI @ TB
|St. Petersburg, FL (Tropicana Field)
Admittedly not the most substantial post. How about some shots of Bryce Harper and co. down in Clearwater?
And we're back. pic.twitter.com/GGcYVctRVL— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) March 11, 2022
Baseball is on! Rejoice!
