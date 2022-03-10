Baseball will be back after owners, players (finally) strike a deal

In an alternate universe, the Phillies would be playing (or just finished) playing a spring training game right now. We'd know who was slated to start in centerfield and at short, who the candidates for a bullpen role are, and have some kind of set expectations for the 2022 baseball season.

We've been deprived of that, because of a mostly petty labor dispute that has pushed back free agency more than 100 days and will push the start of the regular season back a few weeks.

But alas, there will be baseball.

Here are some highlights for the new MLB:

Universal DH Higher luxury tax ($20 million more for the Phillies to wiggle below) Higher minimum salaries (up to $700k) MLB Draft lottery Possible rule changes including a pitch clock, bigger bases and a ban on shifts 12-team postseason (no structure has been leaked yet) Sponsorship patches on jerseys and hats

Reports say that spring training games will begin between March 18th and 20th, though players are free to report starting tomorrow. Opening day will follow, delayed about a week on April 7th. To make up for the pushed back start, the league will reportedly return to nine-inning double headers (they were seven innings during the last two seasons due to COVID).



But before that, free agent frenzy will commence not long from now and the Phillies will need to figure out a few things before they start playing warmup games on the west coast of Florida.

Will they go after one of the top remaining free agent sluggers like Kris Bryant, Carlos Correa or Kyle Schwarber? Will the top of a lopsided rotation get some help? Will the team add depth or rely on unproven minor leaguers to round out the roster?



We will have a spring training and offseason on steroids the next few weeks, but baseball will return to Citizens Bank Park sometime next month.

March Madness will be an understatement, as the Phillies will compete for headlines against the Flyers, who will be sellers at the trade deadline, the Eagles, for whom free agency starts next week, and college hoops, which also tip off next week.

Oh yeah, and the Sixers still have James Harden...

PhillyVoice is fully staffed and ready for baseball, and I personally can't wait to get back to talking about my favorite sport (that isn't golf).

What's the saying about March — in like a lion and out like a lamb? Bring it.

