Phillies stock watch: Aaron Nola gives up most hits ever, Bryce Harper has none

The Phillies played just three games last week — kicking off their 2024 season with a 1-2 series loss to the rival Braves.



There was actually some good to build off, like the performance of their ace starter, their five stolen bases (6th in the majors) and just one error (.991 fielding percentage, 8th), but that's really it. They were demolished by Atlanta in two of the three games they've played and save for a handful of individual standouts, the team is eager to turn the page.

But before they hit the field for three games against the Reds and then three more in Washington, here's our weekly check up on whose hot, and whose not right now in South Philly:

Stock up 📈

Zack Wheeler, SP (six scoreless innings)

Wheeler had Phillies fans feeling invincible Friday. He burst onto the mound and held the Braves — who would eventually score 25 runs — off the board for six innings with five strikeouts. He had good but not dominating stuff but was adaptable and looked like a real ace. His starts will truly be can't miss all season.

J.T. Realmuto, C (.300 BA, HR)

It's typical that a starting catcher sits out the day game after the night game. Not Realmuto. He suited up Sunday and added a hit in the eventful seventh. He also is responsible for one of the only two Phils homers so far.

Alec Bohm, 3B/1B (.333 BA, 2 RBI)

The first go-ahead hit of the season goes to Bohm, who drove in two runs with a seventh inning single Sunday. He also had two hits in Game 1. All four of his hits have been singles.

Nick Castellanos, RF (.300 BA, 2 RBI)

Casty has been on base five times, tied with Bryson Stott for the most on the team. He had an RBI in each of the first two games of the year and has hit safely in all three. He has proven to be a first half player — which the Phillies are fine with right now, being that it is indeed, the first half.

Jeff Hoffman, RP (1.2 scoreless IP)

Hoffman seems like the only adult in the room right now in the Phillies bullpen. We'll document how awful the team's other top relievers were against Atlanta, but Hoffman is the only pitcher on staff not to allow a hit yet. It's worth noting that his appearances came in the 6th and 7th innings respectively. He should be an 8th or 9th inning guy, especially right now.

Stock down 📉

Bryce Harper, 1B (no hits)

Harper played twice against the Braves, sitting Sunday, but he was 0-for-8 and had a GIDP in an RBI opportunity. He didn't have a full spring, which is why manager Rob Thomson said he sat out the third game against Atlanta.

Harper also took a tumble going for a foul ball out, but Thomson reiterated that the fall was unrelated to him sitting out on Sunday. It is, however, something to monitor.

Trea Turner, SS (.182 BA)

Before his RBI single Sunday, Turner had just one hit in his first 10 at bats with four strikeouts. Here's hoping the hit gets him going and he's not in line for another half season-long slump.

Aaron Nola, SP (14.54 ERA)

Nola inked a gigantic contract extension and proceeded to allow a career high in hits — 12 of them — in his first regular season start following the deal. He gave up two homers and was knocked around for seven runs in 4.1 innings. He didn't look great (but also didn't look awful) this spring. Perhaps he just needs a few starts to get going.

Phillies "ace" relievers Seranthony Dominguez, Jose Alvarado, Matt Strahm (21.40 ERA combined)

The Phillies were banking on this trio being the end of game group. They combined to allow 10 runs in 4.2 innings against the Braves. They allowed 11 hits. And it wasn't from control issues either. The lefty Alvarado had two walks but the other two didn't issue any free passes. They just tossed meatballs over the plate all weekend. Their stock is down, but obviously stocks can shift position quickly. With lesser competition on the horizon, we'll see if these important relief pitchers bounce back.

