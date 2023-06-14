More Sports:

June 14, 2023

Phillies' top prospect Andrew Painter is pitching again

Phillies top prospect Andrew Painter is working his way back, finally.

Headshot, Evan Macy.
By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Andrew-Painter-Phillies_061423_USAT Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA Today Sports

Andrew Painter is working his way back.

The Phillies continue to desperately need a fifth starter — trotting out the bullpen every fifth day has resulted in a lot of losses (10 to be exact, if you combine bullpen games with the fifth starter spot previously held by Bailey Falter).

And while the trade deadline remains more than a month away and the internal options to assume a starting role are slim to none within the organization, one of those "slim" options might be making a push.

Andrew Painter, the Phillies' top prospect who mowed down hitters in the minors last season, is on the mend and pitching again, according to MLB.com's Todd Zolecki.

Painter pitched only once in spring training, looked good, and seemed to have a path to the majors this season. One has to think had he not suffered a minor UCL injury (that the Phillies were overly cautious with) he might be in the rotation right now. But if he's able to start pitching in games this month maybe he can slide into the MLB rotation at some point in July or August.

And because he didn't pitch for the first two plus months of the season, the team really won't need to worry about putting Painter on an innings limit. Who knows, maybe he can be a shot in the arm for the team as they make a playoff run.

But all of that is conjecture and optimism. Painter needs to first get on a mound and face live pitching, and then earn his way to South Philly.

In 2022, Painter pitched at three levels on the farm system combining for 103.2 innings. He had a 1.56 ERA and 155 strikeouts (to 25 walks) over that span.

Follow Evan on Twitter:@evan_macy

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Headshot, Evan Macy.

Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff

evan@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Andrew Painter

Videos

Featured

Limited - University Place Main

3.0 University Place will solidify Philadelphia’s standing as a top city for the life sciences industry to call home
Purchased - Small Business Owners assessing inventory

Access to Capital 101 – Explore your options

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

Motorist fatally struck by metal debris that crashed through her windshield on I-95 in South Philly, police say
I-95 Driver Killed

Sponsored

Summer entertainment at Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City
Limited - Ice Cube Ocean Resort

Phillies

Phillies' top prospect Andrew Painter is pitching again
Andrew-Painter-Phillies_061423_USAT

Food & Drink

Herr's announces Flavored by Philly chip contest finalists
Herr's contest finalists

Performances

The 1975's North American arena tour includes a Philly concert this fall
The 1975 Tour

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved