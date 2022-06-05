5 awards from the Phillies' series sweep over the Angels

Over the last few weeks, I've been burying the Phillies and rightfully so.

The organization's issues run deep and consistent contention isn't as easy as simply firing Joe Girardi and throwing a boatload of cash at buzzy free agents. Still, Giardi's canning was deserved and it provided a boost for the Fightins over the weekend, as they were able to sweep the Angels and win their first series since the middle of May. The Phils were lighting up the scoreboard and ringing the bell in the process, improving to 25-29.

As I do, I'll give a quick series recap and hand out five awards for these Phillies.

The Skinny: ✅✅✅

• On Friday night, the Phils clobbered the Halos, hitting five home runs in a 10-0 win. Kyle Schwarber homered on the very first pitch a Phillies batter saw to kick off the post-Girardi era with a bang.

• The Phillies picked up where they left on Saturday evening, batting around and scoring five runs in the first inning. That proved to be the difference in a 7-2 victory.

• COMEBACK SZN on Sunday! The Angels built an early 5-0 lead. It slipped away in very Phillies fashion for them though. A grand slam from Bryce Harper tied things up at 6-6 in the eighth inning, but the Angels were able to throw another run on the board in the top of the ninth. With two men on base, a full count and two outs, rookie Bryson Stott ripped a three-run shot to right field for the walk-off 9-7 win in the ninth!

The Not Joe Girardi Award: Rob Thomson 👨‍✈️

Is Rob Thomson the next Joe Torre? Of course not. He probably won't even be the manager come 2023. I'm not sure what impact he's actually having beyond his driver's license not saying "Joe Girardi" on it. Having new blood in the dugout in place of Girardi certainly gave the Phillies a spark though. Sure, the Phillies players weren't saying, "Joe Girardi sucks. Let's play terrible on purpose to spite him," and correlation doesn't always indicate causation, but bringing anything fresh to this stale franchise is more than welcomed.

In "The Office," Michael Scott once said, "Sometimes what brings the kids together is hating the lunch lady." Though I can't say for sure, maybe that was the case with this Phillies roster and Girardi.

I wonder what Bryce Harper is implying here... 🤔

Here's Looking at You, Kid: Bryson Stott ⚡

What an electric series from Stott. He hit his first career home run during Friday's 10-0 rout. He was the hero on Sunday with a three-run shot that sent Phillies fans home in a frenzy:

Stott is hitting just .159 28 games into his major league career, but maybe this is the turning point that has him thriving after being the MLB's 45th-ranked prospect coming into this year.

"YEAH, BABY" Award: Bryce Harper 💪

How absolutely incredible is this dude?

"Yeah, baby!"





They cannot keep wasting his prime. They simply cannot. Not making the postseason four years into Harper's tenure in red pinstripes is totally unacceptable. Harper has a torn UCL and can't play the field, but he is raking just as much as he was during his 2021 MVP campaign. He might win the award again! The franchise is failing him and, in turn, the fan base though without properly building a contender.