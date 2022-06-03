More Sports:

June 03, 2022

Phillies fire Joe Girardi

Bench coach Rob Thomson has been named interim manager

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Joe-Girardi-Phillies-Rangers-5322.jpg Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports

Phillies manager Joe Girardi.

The Phillies fired Joe Girardi, the club just announced Friday morning.

Word began flying in that the Phillies would be moving on and quickly became official. 

Bench coach Rob Thomson will serve as interim manager. 

More to come...

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Phillies MLB Philadelphia Joe Girardi

Videos

Featured

Limited - WPSI SEPTA

Program recruiting for training and job opportunities as SEPTA bus operators
Limited - Seltzerland In-article Image1

‘Seltzerland’ will turn the Navy Yard into a hard seltzer paradise

Just In

Must Read

Courts

Ex-Philly homicide detective found guilty of sexually assaulting witnesses
Philly Cop Rape

Sponsored

High-tech training for careers that pay
Limited - CCOP - Career and Advanced Technology Center

Illness

Monkeypox case found in Philadelphia, but officials say virus poses 'extremely low' risk
Monkeypox Philadelphia

WNBA

Report: Philadelphia might be in the running for WNBA expansion
WNBA-Ball-2018-Finals-Seattle.jpg

Arts & Culture

Black Thought, legendary emcee of The Roots, gets honored with mural in Olde Kensington
Black Thought Mural Philly

Festivals

What to expect at the 2022 Philadelphia Flower Show at FDR Park
PHS Flower Show

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved