Phillies fire Joe Girardi

June 03, 2022
The Phillies fired Joe Girardi, the club just announced Friday morning.
The Phillies have relieved Joe Girardi of his duties as manager today. Bench coach Rob Thomson has been named interim manager for the club through the end of the 2022 season. In addition, coaching assistant Bobby Meacham was also relieved of his duties. pic.twitter.com/lVL60RrSnJ— Philadelphia Phillies (@Phillies) June 3, 2022
Word began flying in that the Phillies would be moving on and quickly became official.
Bench coach Rob Thomson will serve as interim manager.
More to come...
