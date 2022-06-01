Phillies news: Jean Segura out 10-12 weeks, Roman Quinn DFA'd

Not exactly a happy time to be a Phillies fan and when it rains, it pours.



Jean Segura broke his finger in Tuesday night's loss, the club's fifth straight, and was placed on the 10-day injured list. But it's going to be more like 10 weeks before he actually returns.

Ugh...

Segura squared up to bunt in the seventh inning with the game tied, 3-3, and the pitch him directly on the right hand. He went straight to the dugout.

Now the Phillies will be without their most consistent hitter not named Bryce Harper for a good while, which might be a devastating blow to their hopes of turning the ship around. The Phils are 21-29 entering Wednesday night, 3-7 in their last 10, and 12.5 games behind the NL East-leading Mets with the hill only getting steeper to climb.

“It’s definitely not easy, right?” Kyle Schwarber told MLB.com Tuesday night. “He’s one of the best second basemen in baseball.”



It didn't seem talked about all that much, but Segura has arguably been the Phillies' most reliable player all season. His glove has been steady and his numbers at the plate have quietly kept up among the top second baseman in baseball.

The 32-year old is batting .275 with a .731 OPS and six home runs following Tuesday night's game against the visiting Giants, giving him the fourth-highest batting average, the sixth-highest OPS, and the fifth-most home runs among all second baseman in the majors entering Wednesday night's round of games.

A serious All-Star case was building for Segura before the injury.

Other transactions...

• Roman Quinn has been designated for assignment. The Phillies, desperate for any kind of help in center field after Mickey Moniak went down with a broken hand at the end of spring training, brought Quinn back into the fold on a minor-league deal at the beginning of April then called him up later that month. In 23 games, he gave the Phillies pretty much the same production he had in the several seasons prior: a decent glove — and an incredible throw home — but next to nothing at the plate (.162 average and a .414 OPS). Now that Moniak is back, room had to be made somewhere.

• Infielder Nick Maton and reliever Cristopher Sánchez were called up. For Maton, it'll be his first look in the majors this season. The 25-year-old infielder is hitting .241 with an .822 OPS, 15 doubles, five home runs and 30 runs batted in through 41 games with Triple-A Lehigh Valley this season. In 2021, hit .256 with a .708 OPS and two homers in 52 games with the Phils. Sánchez, also 25, was up earlier this season and in 12.1 innings pitched, the lefty has an 0-1 record, a 5.84 ERA and a 1.30 WHIP across five appearances.

• Harper was scratched from Wednesday night's lineup with right forearm soreness. The reigning NL MVP, whose UCL tear in his right arm has kept him exclusively as a designated hitter, has easily been the team's best bat with a .303 average, a .943 OPS, 10 home runs, and 32 RBIs. He's been trying to will the Phillies to victory of late, hitting .347 with seven home runs and 11 doubles for the month of May, but to sporadic success.

Some better news? Well, Didi Gregorius is on his rehab assignment and is getting close to coming back.

