April 07, 2022

Report: Phillies CF Mickey Moniak has fractured hand, out six weeks

A pitch hit Moniak's right hand during the on-deck game in Tampa, but initial x-rays came back negative

By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Mickey-Moniak-Spring-Training-4-3-2022.jpg Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports

Phillies outfielder Mickey Moniak during spring training down in Clearwater, Fla.

This one's a heartbreaker.

Mickey Moniak, after an impressive spring earned him a spot on the Phillies' Opening Day roster, has a fracture in his right hand.

Mike Gill of 97.3 ESPN in Jersey was first to report. NBC Sports Philadelphia's Jim Salisbury confirmed.

Moniak will be out six weeks. 

Moniak's hand was hit by a pitch in Wednesday's on-deck game against the Rays in Tampa, but initial X-rays came back negative. 

The first overall pick in the 2016 amateur draft, Moniak struggled to find his footing through five years in the Phillies' minor-league system. But coming into this spring, the 23-year old looked to have turned a serious corner. 

In 37 at-bats through 15 exhibition games, Moniak slashed an eye-popping .378 batting average and 1.351 OPS, racking up six homers, four doubles, and 11 RBIs. 

He was told on Sunday that he made the club's Opening Day roster and responded to the news with two home runs against Detroit. In Wednesday's tune-up at Tampa Bay, he hit the third of the Phillies' four home runs through the first two innings. 

According to The Athletic's Matt Gelb, Moniak was going to get the Opening Day start in center field Friday against Oakland. That opportunity now goes to Matt Vierling, who was originally projected to be the starter before Moniak went on a tear. The Phillies, who are now in need of a fifth outfielder, are making a last-second call-up of Símon Muzziotti.

Muzziotti finished last season with Triple-A Lehigh Valley. He's been praised for his glove, but has played little in the past two years, first because of the pandemic minor-league shutdown in 2020 and then because of visa issues in 2021.

