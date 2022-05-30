Phillies reinstate OF Mickey Moniak from IL

May 30, 2022
For all the Phillies' warts this year, and, believe me, I've been making note of them, one thing that blows my mind is the willingness to have a complete dud in centerfield. Odubel Herrera, on top of the horrible off-the-field issues, is a walking base-running and defensive mistake waiting to happen who would swing at a pitch that hit him in the shoulder. Roman Quinn? I can't speak to him as a person, but he shouldn't be stepping in a major league batter's box.
The Phillies have been infuriating in 2022 and the CF situation is high up the list of this team's hair-pulling qualities.
Help is on the way though in the former of 2016 first-overall pick Mickey Moniak:
Phillies have reinstated OF Mickey Moniak from the 10-day IL.— Destiny Lugardo (@destiny_lugardo) May 30, 2022
Phillies lineup vs. RHP Logan Webb and the Giants.— Destiny Lugardo (@destiny_lugardo) May 30, 2022
Schwarber 7
Segura 4
Harper DH
Castellanos 9
Hoskins 3
Bohm 5
Moniak 8
Stubbs 2
Camargo 6
Gibson RHP
Moniak himself might not be enough to lift the Phillies out of mediocrity, but, hey, it's a start.
Follow Shamus & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @shamus_clancy | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports
Add Shamus' RSS feed to your feed reader