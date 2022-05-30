More Sports:

May 30, 2022

Phillies reinstate OF Mickey Moniak from IL

Shamus-Clancy-headshot
By Shamus Clancy
PhillyVoice Staff
Phillies MLB
Mickey-Moniak-Spring-Training-4-3-2022.jpg Nathan Ray Seebeck/USA TODAY Sports

Phillies outfielder Mickey Moniak during spring training down in Clearwater, Fla.

For all the Phillies' warts this year, and, believe me, I've been making note of them, one thing that blows my mind is the willingness to have a complete dud in centerfield. Odubel Herrera, on top of the horrible off-the-field issues, is a walking base-running and defensive mistake waiting to happen who would swing at a pitch that hit him in the shoulder. Roman Quinn? I can't speak to him as a person, but he shouldn't be stepping in a major league batter's box.

The Phillies have been infuriating in 2022 and the CF situation is high up the list of this team's hair-pulling qualities.

Help is on the way though in the former of 2016 first-overall pick Mickey Moniak:

He'll be hitting seventh in the Phillies' lineup Monday afternoon against the Giants:

Moniak had been viewed as an underwhelming top pick given his long rise to the majors, but he had an incredible spring training this year, batting .371 with an OPS of 1.286 in 14 games. He looked exactly like the player the Phils thought they were getting six years ago. A broken bone in right hand, however, ended his spring early. 

Moniak himself might not be enough to lift the Phillies out of mediocrity, but, hey, it's a start. 

