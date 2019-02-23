More News:

February 23, 2019

Philly could see 55 MPH winds, power outages Sunday night into Monday

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Telephone wires.

The City of Philadelphia’s Office of Emergency Management issued a warning Saturday: it could be a dangerously blustery Sunday.

In case the above tweet doesn't load, the OEM’s tweet says a high wind watch is in effect in the city from 6 p.m. Sunday to 6 p.m. Monday. Gusts up to 55 miles per hour are possible, the OEM says, and residents should prepare for power outages.

The U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration also issued a high wind watch warning for these counties: Berks, Carbon, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Monroe, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper Bucks, Western Chester, and Western Montgomery.

According to Accuweather, the powerful storm could seem like "an inland hurricane" in the worst areas:

“A powerful storm, more typical of March, will cause winds to howl and may knock down trees, cut power and lead to travel problems from the Plains to the Midwest and Northeast this weekend.

[...]

The strength of the storm itself and the alignment of winds near the ground and in many layers in the atmosphere above the ground will allow strong gusts from aloft to reach the surface.”

Winds are expected to reach up to 75 miles per hour over the Great Plains and the shores of the Great Lakes.

