February 18, 2020

Four Philly-area companies ranked among Fortune's 100 Best Places to Work 2020

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Comcast Fortune Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Fortune's 100 Best Companies to Work for includes fourl Philadelphia-area businesses in 2020. All of them have made the prestigious list in previous years as well. Pictured above is the Comcast Technology & Innovation Center.

Four Philadelphia-area companies have been included in Fortune's annual ranking of the best places to work in the United States.

Now in its 22nd year, the country's largest annual workforce study represented more than 4.1 million employees in 2020. Survey questions focus on the employee experience at each company relative to its size, industry, organizational structure, values and reputation for helping workers reach their full potentials.

The highest-ranked local company this year is Chester-based Power Home Remodeling Group, which leaped 27 spots from 2019 to land at No. 50. With more than 2,600 employees, more than 92% are millennials and 96% described it as a great place to work.

At a typical U.S.-based company, about 59% of employees use that description.

Ranked at No. 59 is Newtown's SAP America, an information technology company with more than 19,000 employees. The Delaware County-based company fell from its rank last year, when it came in at No. 28.

Philadelphia-based cable and internet giant Comcast NBCUniversal climbed seven spots this year to No. 64. In a separate list, Fortune ranked Comcast the 10th best big company to work for in the United States.

The last area company to make this year's cut on Fortune's list was convenience chain Sheetz, which rose five spots to No. 80 in 2020. It's the sixth time the Altoona-based company was named to the list in seven years and follows a recent $16.8 million investment in employee wage increases.

"The 100 Best show the way forward,” said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. “These companies have created Great Places to Work For All — for everyone, no matter who a person is or what they do for the organization. As a result, they have built a path to realize the promise of artificial intelligence, gain strength from a diversity of perspectives, and thrive during downturns.”

