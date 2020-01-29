UPS expansion to bring 1,700 new jobs to Pennsylvania, including Philly

United Parcel Service will invest at least $1.4 billion in a Pennsylvania expansion that is expected to bring 1,700 new full-time jobs to the state, officials said Wednesday.

The package delivery and supply chain management service reached a deal with the state to expand its operations in Philadelphia, Cumberland, Dauphin and Northumberland counties. The investment includes equipment, building renovations and infrastructure improvements at each of these locations.

A funding proposal from Pennsylvania's Department of Community and Economic Development offered UPS $2.7 million in Job Creation Tax Credits, along with $5.6 million in funding for infrastructure and facilities improvement and $659,400 in additional grants for workforce training and development.

“With a foundation of longevity and rich history, UPS is a company that is still growing at a rapid rate, serving the needs of people in all corners of the commonwealth on a daily basis,” Gov. Tom Wolf said in a statement. “Our investment in this global company will not only ensure that customers across Pennsylvania will continue to receive the service they expect, but also local communities will benefit from the combined creation and retention of thousands of good-paying, full-time jobs.”

With the funding, UPS also will be able to retain 6,458 existing full-time jobs.

"We are excited to bring new jobs to Pennsylvania and we are committed to engaging in the communities where we are expanding our operations,” UPS Chief Information and Engineering Officer Juan Perez said in a statement. “From small business owners growing their customer base to manufacturers moving parts and products, and e-tailers looking for efficient and fast order fulfillment, companies of all sizes throughout the Northeast will benefit from UPS’s latest global network transformation initiative.”

The specifics of the jobs planned by UPS and timelines for hiring and infrastructure projects were not immediately revealed.

UPS, headquartered in Georgia, was founded in 1907 and has grown into a multi-billion dollar global company providing specialized transportation and logistics services in more than 200 countries.