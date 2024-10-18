From sours to ciders, five new beers at local taprooms put a twist on fall flavors

Not a fan of Oktoberfest brews, pumpkin ales or spiced stouts?



Luckily for you, local breweries are expanding their repertoire on fall beers, even turning to colleges, candy and dinosaurs for inspiration.

Here are some of those limited-edition options that are available this month:

Back to School Sour

Provided Image/Second Sin Brewing Co. The Back to School Sour from Humble Parlor Brewing Co. and Second Sin Brewing Co.



Bristol's Second Sin Brewing Co. and Fishtown's Humble Parlor Brewing Co. created a Temple University-themed sour beer ahead of the school's homecoming football game on Saturday, Oct. 19. The brew is infused with cherry and white chocolate in honor of the college's colors.

Michael Beresky, a 2010 graduate of Temple, said he wanted to create a beer for the school after the brewery made a Penn State-inspired option earlier this year with blueberries. Beresky said this one has a buttery, vanilla flavor with tart cherry to balance it out.

"Me being the proud Temple alum I am, I wouldn't allow just a Penn State beer to be made," Beresky said. "So I was like, well, blue and white, we can transfer that to cherry and white."

The beer is available in cans and on draft until it runs out at Second Sin's brewery in Bristol and its Newtown taproom, as well as at Humble Parlor's taproom at 530 E. Girard Ave.

Beresky said he can see them bringing it back for March Madness.

Chocolate Covered Orange Porter

Asher's Chocolate Co. collaborated with Conshohocken Brewing Co. to launch their Chocolate Covered Orange Porter on Oct. 4. The 5.3% ABV beer features dark malts and cocoa nibs and is conditioned in oranges.

It is available at the Conshohocken Pop-Up Beer Garden at Asher's in Souderton and at the four Conshohocken Brewing locations in King of Prussia, Phoenixville, Bridgeport and Conshohocken. A portion of the sales will go to local pediatric cancer research. The porter will be available through early November.

This is the second collaboration between the companies after they teamed up to launch a chocolate peanut butter pumpkin ale last year.

TriceraHops IPA

The Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University and Victory Brewing Co. dropped their TriceraHops IPA on Friday, which is brewed below normal temperatures for an extra crispy, clean taste.

It features three kinds of hops with notes of citrus and strawberry. It's available on tap at Victory's Philly taproom at 1776 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy.

The brew is inspired by the "Ice Dinosaurs" exhibit at the academy, which features 12 animatronic raptors called Troodons who lived year-round in the polar climate of the Arctic Circle. The exhibit is open through May.

Rambo's Revival

Provided Image/American Swedish Historical Museum Provided Image/American Swedish Historical Museum The Rambo's Revival Cider is made from heritage trees that were brought to Philadelphia in the 1600s.



Less interested in beer? The American Swedish Historical Museum and Liquid Alchemy Beverages created a small batch 5.8% ABV hard cider called Rambo's Revival. The cider features Scandinavian lingonberries, which are similar to the taste of cranberries, and is made from the museum's Rambo apple trees, a species brought over to the New Sweden Colony (now part of Philadelphia) in the early 1600s.

It will be available at tasting and trivia nights at the museum at 1900 Pattinson Ave. on Oct. 22 and at Liquid Alchemy in Wilmington, Delaware, on Nov. 7. Tickets for the museum night are $25 in advance for members and $30 for nonmembers at the door.

Little Red Wagon

Provided Image/Iron Hill Brewery Provided Image/Iron Hill Brewery Iron Hill Brewery's beer and candy pairing flight.



In honor of Halloween, Iron Hill Brewery dropped a new option for its candy and beer pairings. The Little Red Wagon fruited sour is a 7% ABV brew made with lactose, strawberry, rhubarb puree and vanilla for a tart and refreshing taste that evokes "the nostalgic flavors of grandma’s homemade pie." According to the brewery, it pairs particularly well with Hershey's Twizzler candies.

Little Red Wagon is available in cans at Iron Hill locations and retailers in Pennsylvania and Delaware. At the taproom, it will also be in its speciality flight starting Oct. 25.