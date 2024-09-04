More Events:

September 04, 2024

'Ice Dinosaurs' exhibit at Academy of Natural Sciences gives a glimpse into the world of Arctic predators

Animatronics help tell the story of a family of feathered raptors called Troodons who lived millions of years ago in a polar climate.

By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Ice Dinosaurs Academy Drexel Provided Image/Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University

An icy exhibit coming to the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University on Sept. 28 features animatronic dinosaurs.

As the fall chill moves in, the Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University is putting on a frosty exhibit on prehistoric predators. "Ice Dinosaurs," a family-friendly display featuring animatronic raptors, will be open Sept. 28 through May 4. 

At the tail end of the Late Cretaceous period — 100.5 million to 66 million years ago, just before an asteroid wiped out three quarters of species on Earth — a group of dinosaurs lived year-round in the polar climate of the Arctic Circle. This exhibit explores the life of a family of large, feathered raptors known as Troodons, showing how they made nests, hunted, took care of their young, hibernated and survived in harsh conditions. These species spent half the year in total darkness and the rest of the year in complete light. 

MORE: This fall at Eastern State Penitentiary's Halloween Nights, brave souls will be given a puzzle to solve

The whole exhibit includes a number of moving dinosaurs and skeletons. Interactive maps display the changing geography of the landscape, and fossils and casts show the force of the dinosaur's teeth and size of their eggs. Kids can pet a baby dinosaur and crawl through a burrow. 

"It appeals to the paleontologist in all of us by delivering an experience for all ages while expanding the way you will think about dinosaurs and the arctic," Amber Guzzi, an educator at the Academy of Natural Sciences, said in a statement. "What kind of creatures had what it took to withstand the icy conditions of the Arctic Circle? The Ice Dinosaurs exhibit at the Academy brings guests into that environment to see for themselves what paleontologists have uncovered."

Access to the exhibit is included with the price of admission into the academy.

Ice Dinosaurs

Sept. 28-May 4

Included with general admission

Wednesday-Friday 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. | Saturday-Sunday 10 a.m.-5 p.m 

Academy of Natural Sciences of Drexel University

1900 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

