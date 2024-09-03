More Events:

This fall at Eastern State Penitentiary's Halloween Nights, brave souls will be given a puzzle to solve

From Sept. 20 to Nov. 9, a new haunted house experience sends visitors on a quest that puts them in the path of scary characters.

By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Featuring five haunted houses filled with spooky characters, Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary runs from Sept. 20 to Nov. 9.

Fans of Eastern State Penitentiary's haunted houses will find a new experience this fall that asks them to engage with scary characters as they solve a puzzle that takes them throughout the prison. 

Halloween Nights, which runs from Sept. 20 to Nov. 9, turns the historic site into five haunted houses, each filled with actors trained to scare the daylights of anyone who passes by. Those brave enough for a slightly more intense experience can choose to wear glowing necklaces that allow the actors to touch them.

MORE: On stage in September: The Fringe Festival, 'POTUS' and 'Cyrano De Bergerac'

New this year is "Through the Veil," an "immersive-theater-style experience" that combines an overarching storyline with a "non-linear quest" that spans the penitentiary complex. "Key characters engage with guests, putting them on paths to make decisions and unravel additional storylines and challenges as they go," per a press release.

In between haunts, people can visit themed bars and lounges or seek out new photo opportunities. 

"From the moment visitors step through Eastern State's imposing front gate, they will feel truly immersed in the completely unique world of Halloween Nights," said Erin Davis, director of Halloween Nights at Eastern State Penitentiary. 

In recent months, Eastern State has been sharing amusing videos of its actors' auditions. One TikTok reached 2 million views, according to the organization.

Tickets for Halloween Nights cost $39 to $59, depending on the date. They can be ordered online.

Halloween Nights

Friday, Sept. 20, to Saturday, Nov. 9
Times vary | $39-$59
Eastern State Penitentiary
2027 Fairmount Ave.
