Attic Brewing releases beer to support breast cancer patients, including its own staffer

A breast cancer diagnosis from an Attic Brewing Co. employee inspired the brewery's latest lager.

Kristine Popp, a brewery assistant, was in the middle of planning a "boob art show" with other local artists when she learned she had the disease. Though Popp has been on medical leave since June, that art is now on the walls of the Germantown taproom — and the Tits Out Hoppy Lager is on draft.

The 5.1% ABV lager is the newest addition to the brewery's Give Back Beer Series, which raises money for local nonprofits. A portion of its sales will be donated to the Lebanon nonprofit PA Breast Cancer Coalition. The Tits Out Hoppy Lager was brewed with a Pink Boots malt base, which supports women and nonbinary beer makers, and features can art designed by Popp.

Attic Brewing will host a separate Pop Out for Popp! fundraiser with raffles and a silent auction Friday night. A 10% cut will go directly to Popp, whose mother died from breast cancer in 2000.

This family history initially spurred Popp to organize the art show fundraiser. Along with her own original pieces, it features work from local artists Birdie Busch, Rose Luardo, V Bellinger, Tiff Davis, Gina Giles.

"For years now I have been wanting to put together a boob art show for breast cancer awareness month and raise money for the cause," she said in a release. "Earlier this year Attic Brewing kindly offered to host the show featuring local Philly artists and their boob art and I would help organize the event. A couple months later I was diagnosed with breast cancer.

"Obviously, there was a lot of emotions attached to this, but I did find myself laughing at one point because it was ironic that the year I finally decided to do this boob art show is the year I get breast cancer."

Popp added that she has been "making art to get myself through mentally emotionally and financially" while she undergoes chemotherapy and has "had a mountain of support through it all."

According to Attic Brewing Co., its fundraising beer series has raised over $50,000 for local nonprofits. The Tits Out Hoppy Lager will be available in 16-ounce cans and on tap until it sells out.

