Early school dismissals in Philly extended through Friday as heat wave persists

Hundreds of students in Philadelphia will head home three hours early for the rest of the week, as sweltering temperatures continue.

The School District of Philadelphia said 86 schools without air conditioning or adequate cooling will end classes in the early afternoon on Thursday and Friday. The adjusted schedule is an extension of the one implemented on Tuesday and Wednesday, but the list of affected schools has expanded to include 12 more.

The district's extreme heat protocol is initiated when temperatures are expected to reach or exceed 85 degrees for one or more days in a row. According to the National Weather Service, a high of 96 degrees is expected on Thursday and a high of 93 degrees on Friday. The heat wave began Monday.

The new school year began Tuesday. Students headed back to class after a nearly three-month summer break.

The schools operating on three-hour early dismissal this week are listed below:

A.L. Fitzpatrick School

Abram Jenks Schol

Alain Locke School

Alexander K. McClure School

AMY James Martin

AMY Northwest

Andrew J. Morrison School

Anna B. Day School

Anna L. Lingelbach School

Andrew J. Morrison School

Bache-Martin School

Benjamin B. Comegys School

Benjamin Franklin High School

Bridesburg Elementary School

Bridesburg Annex

Building 21

Castor Gardens Middle School

Central High School

Charles W. Henry School

Clara Barton School

D. Newlin Fell School

Eliza B. Kirkbride School

Edward Gideon School

Eleanor C. Emlen School

Ellwood School

Ethan Allen School

Feltonville Intermediate

Fitler Academic Plus

Fox Chase School

Francis Hopkinson School

Franklin S. Edmonds Elementary School

General Louis Wagner Middle School

George W. Nebinger School

George Sharswood School

Gilbert Spruance School

Gloria Casarez Elementary School

Grover Washington School

Hamilton Disston School

Henry H. Houston School

Hill-Freedman World Academy

Horace Furness High School

Hunter Elementary School

Isaac A. Sheppard School

J. Hampton Moore School

James G. Blaine School

James R. Ludlow School

James J. Sullivan School

John Bartram High School

John F. McCloskey School

John M. Patterson School

John S. Jenks School

Joseph W. Catharine School

Joseph H. Brown School

Julia Ward Howe School

Kennedy C. Crossan School

Laura W. Waring School

Lewis C. Cassidy Academic Plus

Marian Anderson Neighborhood Academy

Martha Washington Academic Plus

Mastbaum High School

Morton McMichael School

MYA

OEC Annex

Olney Elementary

Overbrook Elementary School

Parkway West

Paul L. Dunbar School

Penn Treaty

Rhawnhurst

Robert E. Lamberton Elementary School

Roosevelt Elementary School

Roxborough High School

SLA

South Philadelphia High School

Spring Garden School

Stephen Girard Elementary School

Thomas K. Finletter School

Tilden Middle School

The U School

Warren Harding Middle School

Watson Comly School

Weir Mitchell Elementary School

William H. Loesche School

William H. Hunter School

William M. Meredith School

William Rowen School

William L. Sayre High School

The Workshop School

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.