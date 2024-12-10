Go to Wagtail admin interface
Go to Wagtail admin
Show in Explorer
Edit this page

More Health:

December 10, 2024

Philly's new health commissioner brings 3 decades of city service to the job

Palak Raval-Nelson fills the void left by the resignation of Cheryl Bettigole earlier this year. She begins Dec. 23.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Health News Government
Philly Health Commissioner @PhillyMayor/X

Palak Raval-Nelson has been tapped by Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker to serve as the commissioner of the Department of Public Health. Above, Raval-Nelson speaks at a press conference Monday as Parker, second from right, looks on.

The new head of the Philadelphia Department of Public Health is an administrator who has spent 28 years working for the city, beginning as a health inspector and working her way into a deputy commissioner role. 

Palak Raval-Nelson, who has served as deputy commissioner since March 2022, will fill the role left vacant by Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, who stepped down in February. Frank A. Franklin has been serving as acting commissioner. 

MORE: Cancer-causing chemicals used in dry cleaning and some home products banned by EPA

Ravel-Nelson joined the health department in 1996 as a public health inspector. She also has served as a supervisor, manager, administrator and as the director of Environmental Health Services. 

As deputy commissioner, Ravel-Nelson oversees the divisions of Environmental Health Services, Air Management, Services, the AIDS Activities Coordinating Office and the Public Health Lab. She earned her doctorate degree in environmental health and policy at Drexel University. 

"I am honored to be selected by Mayor Cherelle Parker to serve as the next Health Commissioner for the City of Philadelphia," Raval-Nelson said in a statement. "I have dedicated most of my adult life to ensuring the safety and health of the residents of Philadelphia, and I look forward to continuing that work in line with the Mayor’s goals."

Raval-Nelson was picked from a nationwide search, Parker said, noting that being a longtime city resident has "clearly provided her with a deep understanding of Philadelphia's public health strengths and challenges."

Franklin will return to serving the health department as a deputy commissioner, the role he had before stepping in as interim commissioner.

Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Health News Government Philadelphia Appointments Department of Public Health

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Temple Health - Lungs 3

The Temple Healthy Chest Initiative offers lifesaving screenings
Purchased - Older man sitting on a sofa on laptop

Does Medicare cover mental health therapy?

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Officials seek feedback on Roosevelt Boulevard redesign options

Roosevelt Blvd PennDOT

Travel

Discover the Brandywine Valley with the Treasure Trail Passport

Limited - Visit Wilmington - Longwood

Holiday

Christmas Village vendor puts personal touch on thrifted clothes

stoked pineapple christmas village

Health News

Cancer-causing chemicals used in dry cleaning and some home products banned by EPA

EPA ban PCE TCE

Entertainment

How to get tickets to Jason Kelce's late-night talk show

jason kelce show tickets

Sixers

Jared McCain named Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month for October/November

McCain 11.30.24

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved