February 03, 2024

Philly's health commissioner will step down after nearly three years on the job

Dr. Cheryl Bettigole will resign her role as health commissioner on Feb. 15, with deputy health commissioner Frank A. Franklin taking the role in the interim

By Chris Compendio
Dr. Cheryl Bettigole has served as Philly's health commissioner since a surge of COVID-19 in November 2021. An indoor mask mandate began early in Bettigole's tenure, which garnered mixed reactions from Philly residents.

After more than two years serving as Philadelphia's health commissioner, Dr. Cheryl Bettigole is resigning. Bettigole's last day in the role will be Feb. 15.

Mayor Cherelle Parker's administration did not provide a reason for Bettigole's resignation. Deputy health commissioner Frank A. Franklin will serve in the interim while a "nationwide search" for a successor commences.

"Dr. Bettigole has served our City and citizens well as Health Commissioner, and we thank her for all her public service to Philadelphia," said Parker. "The Health Department performs vital services for our residents, from primary care to vaccinations to alerting Philadelphia when communicable diseases are spreading, among many services, and we embrace its mission."

Bettigole officially took on the health commissioner position in November 2021 after her predecessor, Dr. Thomas Farley, was marred by a scandal. The scandal involved the mishandling of the human remains of victims in the 1985 MOVE bombing in West Philadelphia.

The beginning of Bettigole's tenure coincided with the surge of the delta variant of COVID-19. In April 2022, Bettigole announced the return of an indoor mask requirement, which Philly businesses and residents pushed back against in the form of a lawsuit. The city reversed the mandate a mere four days later.

Other noteworthy initiatives under Bettigole include a five-year plan aimed at improving access to primary care and preparing for public health emergencies, and efforts to create models of care for displaced evacuees and migrants.

"It has been an honor and a privilege to serve as health commissioner for the past 3 years," said Bettigole. "I am immensely proud of the work that has taken place in the Health Department and am profoundly grateful for the professionalism, expertise, and dedication found within the employees who I was fortunate to serve with."

