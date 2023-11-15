Video of East Oak Lane robbery shows suspects tying up family members as child watches

Philadelphia police are searching for four men who robbed a home in East Oak Lane earlier this month after tying up and assaulting two adults as a 4-year-old girl stood watching.

Portions of the Nov. 6 incident were captured on video and released by police Tuesday. The robbery happened just after 10 a.m. at a home along the 6600 block of North Seventh Street.

The homeowner told police that he runs a business out of his property. He and his cousin, an employee, were outside the home when they saw a black Acura pull up to the property. Four masked men got out of the car and ordered them into the house at gunpoint, police said.

Surveillance video shows the suspects confronting the men on the front lawn and then dragging them into the home. Additional footage, taken inside the house, shows the suspects tying up the two men up in the kitchen. One of the suspects points a gun in their direction as the 4-year-old girl — the daughter of the homeowner— stands next to the kitchen counter and watches the incident unfold.

The suspects later can be seen rolling a safe out of the home and fleeing in the Acura, which is believed to be a 2006 or 2007 model.

There were no serious injuries reported.

The homeowner told 6ABC that his daughter had begged the suspects to stop hurting him. He said they threatened to kill the girl, who eventually hid behind a sofa until the robbery was over.

"She makes a lot of noise, and they talk to her, 'Shut up or I kill you too,'" the man said. His daughter and his wife have been frightened and tearful in the days since the robbery, he added.

In addition to the safe, the man said the suspects stole cash, jewelry and guns from the home.

Police did not provide additional details about the robbery. They said anyone with information can call (215) 686-8477.