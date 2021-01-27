More News:

New charges filed against North Carolina man who allegedly attempted Center City kidnappings

Jacob Montague, 35, allegedly attacked two women at knifepoint last November

By Michael Tanenbaum
Federal prosecutors say Jacob Montague, 35, of North Carolina, attempted to kidnap two women at knifepoint in Center City last November.

A North Carolina man is now facing federal charges in connection to a string of attempted abductions in Center City last fall.

Jacob Montague, 35, of Wilson, North Carolina, was arrested by Philadelphia police in November following multiple reports from women who said he tried to force them into his vehicle.

The U.S. Attorney's Office filed federal charges of attempted kidnapping and kidnapping against Montague on Tuesday. He previously was charged in Philadelphia's municipal court system.

The alleged kidnapping attempts occurred Sunday, Nov. 1 and Monday, Nov. 2.

In the first incident, a 28-year-old woman was approached by Montague around 11:30 p.m., police said. Montague allegedly was armed with a knife and told the woman to come with him. The woman ran from him and was able to meet authorities at her apartment near Rittenhouse Square.

The following day, Montague allegedly approached a 26-year-old woman who was walking her dog in the area of 24th and Locust streets at 5:30 p.m. Investigators said Montague threatened the woman at knifepoint and pulled her into his vehicle.

Witnesses heard the woman screaming and were able to pull her to safety. The victim suffered a laceration that required stitches.

At the time of the incidents, Pennsylvania State Police were investigating a third complaint from a woman who said Montague followed her in his car for more than an hour as she drove from Philadelphia to Glen Mills.

Jacob Alex MontagueSource/Philadelphia Police Department

Jacob Alex Montague

The defendant's vehicle was stopped by state police, but he was let go pending further investigation, just hours before he allegedly attacked the 26-year-old woman who was walking her dog.

"Kidnapping is a terrifying experience for the victims," acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams said. "As alleged in the indictment, the defendant was relentless in his pursuit, trying two days in a row to kidnap someone at knifepoint. We hope everyone can rest easier knowing that he is now facing federal charges."

Montague is in custody and will have his first hearing Jan. 29.

Michael Tanenbaum
