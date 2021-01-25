Four family members slain in apparent murder-suicide in Chester County

The four people found dead inside a West Whiteland Township home Sunday afternoon are suspected to be victims of a murder suicide.

Authorities responded to the property in the 100 block of Mountainview Road around 12:30 to check on the well being of the family. Out of state family members told police they had been unable to contact their relatives for several days.

When police entered the home, they found all four family members deceased.

"The initial investigation and evidence at the scene indicate that this incident is the result of a murder-suicide and that there is no threat to the community at large," police said in a statement.

Investigators did not identify the family or provide any additional information about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.