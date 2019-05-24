More Health:

May 24, 2019

Philly physicians must now test children for lead – twice

City council passes bill requiring blood testing

John Kopp
By John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff
Children's Health Lead Poisoning
Carroll - Philadelphia City Hall and the Benjamin Franklin Parkw Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Philadelphia City Hall and the Benjamin Franklin Parkway.

Philadelphia City Council passsed a bill Friday requiring physicians to conduct two blood tests for elevated lead levels before children turn two years old. 

Nearly one-quarter of all Philadelphia children are not tested for lead at all before age two. And 72 percent are not tested twice despite a recommendation by the Philadelphia Department of Health. 

The legislation, sponsored by Councilwoman Blondell Reynolds Brown, became effective immediately.

Lead poisoning can cause a number of learning and behavioral problems, including slowed growth and development, damaged hearing and speech, and difficulties with focusing and learning.

The number of Philadelphia children with elevated blood levels has fallen since 2006, according to a 2017 report issued by the city's Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Advisory Group. 

In 2016, 0.9 percent of children had blood lead levels of at least 10 micrograms of lead per deciliter of blood. That was down from 4.5 percent in 2006, but still exceeds the national average

Philadelphia children with elevated lead levels primarily are concentrated in the north and west sections of the city. Those same zip codes also have the highest percentage of properties built before 1950. 

The federal government banned consumer uses of lead-containing paint in 1978, but the amount of lead in paint was even higher prior to 1950.

The legislation passed Friday gives the Board of Health authority to establish rules and regulations regarding lead testing. This includes special testing for high-risk groups and follow-up testing of children with lead poisoning.  

Follow John & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @WriterJohnKopp | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add John's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.


John Kopp

John Kopp
PhillyVoice Staff

john@phillyvoice.com

Read more Children's Health Lead Poisoning Philadelphia Illness Lead

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

What they're saying: Could the Eagles trade for Jadeveon Clowney?
jadeveon-clowney_052319_usat

Business

Renovations underway to redevelop old North Star Bar site in Fairmount
North Star Bar redevelopment fairmount

Television

Jason Segel spotted in Philly ahead of shooting AMC anthology series here
Jason Segel Philadelphia AMC

Eagles

Mailbag: Is the Eagles' 2019 roster better than their Super Bowl roster in 2017?
052319NickFoles

Celebrities

Ben Simmons and Kendall Jenner reportedly are broken up
0523_Ben Simmons Jenner

Illness

Parkinson's: four unusual signs you may be at risk
012222018_senior_citizen_Unsplash

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved