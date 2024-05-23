More Events:

May 23, 2024

Amos Lee to headline weeklong Philly Music Fest in October

Six venues around the city will host the event, which features a diverse mix of local artists. Tickets go on sale Friday.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Festivals Music Festival
Philly Music Fest SIPA USA/SIPA USA

Philly native Amos Lee will perform at World Music Live on Oct. 24. The festival will last a full week and take place at venues including Milkboy, Ardmore Music Hall and Johnny Brenda's.

Philly venues will celebrate the city's thriving music scene at this year's Philly Music Fest with a diverse mix of local artists.

Singer-songwriter Amos Lee will headline a lineup that includes Sheer Mag and Slaughter Beach, Dog. The wide variety of music that will be featured — including rock, ska, hip-hop and jazz — serves the festival's mantra of "Our Genre is Philly." Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 24. 

MORE: Rodin Museum reopens garden bar Friday

This eighth annual event will be at six venues across the city from Oct. 21-27The festival, founded by Greg and Jen Seltzer, donates profits to music education programs for underprivileged children. 

"Philly Music Fest is intended to embody the spirit of Philly’s music scene, including a demonstrative DIY ethos that focuses on supporting a diverse array of musicians, while maintaining a backbone of giving and understanding that music education for kids ensures a vibrant and exciting next generation of Philly bands," Greg Seltzer said.

Lee, who was raised in Kensington and later moved to Cherry Hill, will play at World Cafe Live, home of radio station WXPN, on Oct. 24. His next album "Transmissions" will be released Aug. 9.

An unannounced headliner will perform at Ardmore Music Hall on Oct. 22. When the festival last surprised concertgoers in 2022 with an initially unannounced act, the performer turned out to be Mt. Joy.

Philly Music Fest will also collaborate with WXPN on a networking event called Inside Hustle, which will take place at REC Philly on Oct. 26 and has attracted over 400 attendees in the past.

Philly Music Fest began in 2017, only performing at World Cafe Live at the time. In its inaugural year, the festival organization donated $15,000 to music education. Last year, that contribution rose to $100,000.

Philly Music Fest

Oct. 21-27
Various locations and prices:

• Oct. 21: Ardmore Music Hall with Hurry, Santa Chiara and Slaughter Beach, Dog | $35
• Oct. 22: Ardmore Music Hall with unannounced headliner and @ | $55
• Oct. 23: Johnny Brenda's with Sheer Mag and Happy Body | $25
• Oct. 24: World Cafe Live with Amos Lee, Anna Shoemaker, Cosmic Guilt Super Infinity, and Cadre Noir | $65
• Oct. 25: Milkboy with Catbite, Reef The Lost Cauze, Kuf Knotz & Christine Elise, and Queasy | $30
• Oct. 26: Underground Arts with Devon Gilfillian, Mondo Cozmo, The Tisburys and Emily Drinker | $32
• Oct. 27: Solar Myth with Glass Band and Angelo Outlaw | $30
Chris Compendio

Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff

chris@phillyvoice.com

Read more Festivals Music Festival Philadelphia Performances Amos Lee Music

Videos

Featured

It's Happening with Snooki and Joey

It's Happening with Snooki & Joey: June 28 at Parx Casino
Purchased - Tailor sketching at his business

4 ways to reinvest in your small business’ future

Just In

Must Read

Lawsuits

Lawsuits claim dozens of children were abused at Pa. juvenile detention facilities
Pennsylvania Youth Detention

Sponsored

Your guide to a day at Bushkill Falls
Limited - Bushkill Falls Main Image 1

Children's Health

There's a better treatment for lazy eye than the standard approach, study finds
Lazy Eye Treatment

Arts & Culture

Philadelphia's Wilma Theater takes home Tony award
Wilma Theater Tony

Phillies

Bryson Stott, Phanatic reveal new Philly-themed Nike Dunks
Phillie-Phanatic.jpg

Food & Drink

Rodin Museum reopens garden bar Friday
Rodin garden bar

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved