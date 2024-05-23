Amos Lee to headline weeklong Philly Music Fest in October

Philly venues will celebrate the city's thriving music scene at this year's Philly Music Fest with a diverse mix of local artists.

Singer-songwriter Amos Lee will headline a lineup that includes Sheer Mag and Slaughter Beach, Dog. The wide variety of music that will be featured — including rock, ska, hip-hop and jazz — serves the festival's mantra of "Our Genre is Philly." Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, May 24.

This eighth annual event will be at six venues across the city from Oct. 21-27. The festival, founded by Greg and Jen Seltzer, donates profits to music education programs for underprivileged children.



"Philly Music Fest is intended to embody the spirit of Philly’s music scene, including a demonstrative DIY ethos that focuses on supporting a diverse array of musicians, while maintaining a backbone of giving and understanding that music education for kids ensures a vibrant and exciting next generation of Philly bands," Greg Seltzer said.

Lee, who was raised in Kensington and later moved to Cherry Hill, will play at World Cafe Live, home of radio station WXPN, on Oct. 24. His next album "Transmissions" will be released Aug. 9.

An unannounced headliner will perform at Ardmore Music Hall on Oct. 22. When the festival last surprised concertgoers in 2022 with an initially unannounced act, the performer turned out to be Mt. Joy.

Philly Music Fest will also collaborate with WXPN on a networking event called Inside Hustle, which will take place at REC Philly on Oct. 26 and has attracted over 400 attendees in the past.

Philly Music Fest began in 2017, only performing at World Cafe Live at the time. In its inaugural year, the festival organization donated $15,000 to music education. Last year, that contribution rose to $100,000.

Oct. 21-27

Various locations and prices: