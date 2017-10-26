More Health:

October 26, 2017

For Delco nurse and pageant competitor, beauty is more than just skin deep

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg
By Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor
Health Stories The Doctor Is Out
The Doc is Out Radhika Patel Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Radhika Patel, 24, an RN at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby, recently competed in the America's Miss World pageant. A resident of East Norriton, Montgomery County, she spends leisure time hiking and cycling in Valley Forge National Park, where she was photographed.

Growing up, Radhika Patel loved watching big beauty pageants like Miss America or Miss Universe, but one always stuck out to her as something special – the Miss World competition.

“It is a common misconception to call it a beauty pageant, but their motto is ‘Beauty with a Purpose,’” said Patel, 24, a registered nurse in the emergency department at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Darby, Delaware County. “Every girl is beautiful, but what is your purpose in life?”


  • In our "The Doctor Is Out" feature, PhillyVoice highlights the out-of-office pursuits of Philadelphia-area doctors, nurses and medical professionals. Cool hobbies. Amazing feats. Inspiring charity or volunteer work. 
  • Help us out: This week we are challenging Suburban Community Hospital to highlight staffers with a great story. Send us a tip via email.

Miss World contestants are asked to present a special philanthropic project that they will champion. That's what drew Patel to compete in this year’s America's Miss World 2017 competition – her first pageant – in August in Orlando. (The winner, Clarissa Bower of Florida, will represent the United States in the global pageant on November 18.)

“They really work on advocating and encouraging the girls to get involved in their own communities and to pick a cause they believe in. I wanted to use my platform to bring attention to how many children in third-world countries don’t have access to the education they deserve,” explained Patel, who lives in East Norriton, Montgomery County.

That philanthropic project, based on the pageant's “Beauty with a Purpose” theme, is one of five phases of the competition. The others are:

• An interview to showcase their public speaking ability

• A series of physical fitness challenges, both individual and team

• Evaluation of the contestants' social media postings for style, elegance and an understanding of what interests people

• And a fashion show in front of a live audience and a photogenic contest. (Miss World eliminated the swimsuit portion of the competition in 2014.)

'I DIDN'T WANT TO FAKE IT'

To prepare for the America's Miss World competition, Patel hit the gym harder and ate a little healthier, but mostly, she spent time developing her project. It was important for her to stay true to who she really is.

“If I had won, I wanted to be a role model, and you can’t prepare to be a role model, either you are or you aren’t. I didn’t want to fake it. I wanted to go as I exactly am,” said the Holy Family University nursing graduate. 

Patel’s favorite part through the whole experience was meeting and forming friendships with the other women: “As a nurse and a model, everyone always says how well-rounded I am, so it was nice to spend some time with like-minded girls.”

Patel also had the chance to meet Miss World 2016 Stephanie Del Valle of Puerto Rico at the August competition. She was impressed by Del Valle's ample philanthropic work.

“She was showing me pictures and telling me stories about how she visited orphanages and nursing homes in third-world countries," Patel said. "I have kept in touch with her since the competition and she has also been helping out with hurricane recovery back home in Puerto Rico.”

A CREATIVE OUTLET

While wanting to be a positive role model and helping others was a big part of why Patel competed in Miss World, she also loves the creative aspect of being in the beauty and fashion world. She has been modeling part time for the past two years for boutiques, bridal shows, makeup artists and different photographers and is already pre-booked with photo shoots and fashion shows for the rest of the year.

“I have always had a creative side," she said. "I grew up being a dancer and have always loved fashion. I also love studying people. How they walk, how they dress, how they do their hair and makeup says a lot about who they are as a person.”

Patel has no set current plans to compete again in America's Miss World, but she said it was such a positive experience that she absolutely would if her schedule allows.

051117_Romero_Headshot.jpg

Tracey Romero
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Health Stories The Doctor Is Out East Norriton Delaware County Hospitals Montgomery County Darby Miss World Nurses

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB Power Rankings Roundup: Phillies (barely) hanging on to Top 10 spot
Bryce-Harper-Phillies_050719_usat

Social Media

Rep. Brian Sims films himself yelling at anti-abortion demonstrator at Planned Parenthood
0507_Brian Sims Planned Parenthood

Eagles

Preseason All-NFC East team: Offense edition
050719CarsonWentzDakPrescott

Illness

The diseases transferable between humans and animals the CDC is most concerned about
Pig Hog Farm Animals 04222019

Lawsuits

Philly man’s lawsuit over racial slur by Domino’s employee denied by Pa. court
Domino's Pizza

Restaurants

Zahav named best restaurant in country by James Beard Foundation
Zahav James Beard

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved