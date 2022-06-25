14 more city public pools scheduled to open this week

June 25, 2022
Eleven public pools run by Philadelphia Parks & Recreation opened for the summer last week and 14 more are scheduled to open by next weekend.
The first city pools opened at Fishtown Recreation Center, Mill Creek Playground in West Philly and Samuel Recreation Center in Port Richmond. The recreation department is expecting 50 of its 63 outdoor pools – about 80% – to open this summer. City officials said they are limited in opening more due to a shortage of lifeguards.
The have been 500 pool staff members hired to work this summer, including lifeguards and pool maintenance attendants.
"Our public pools are a beloved part of summer in the city, and a great way to cool down, have fun and stay active," Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell said. "Like every country's municipality, seaside town, and private pool, Philadelphia faces a dire lifeguard shortage. With the support of so many civic-minded Philadelphians, we are proud to be able to open 80% of the available pools this summer, a critical step to providing free swim lessons and building Philadelphia's pipeline of future lifeguards."
The strategy applied to opening the pools was based on neighborhood need, past usage data, and geography.
Because of the need for more lifeguards, the city is offering free training at Lincoln High School's pool throughout the summer.
As benefits to entice teens and young adults to become lifeguards, the city has upped the wage to $16 per hour and is paying for the Red Cross certification fees for applicants ages 16-24. Those interested can apply through the city's website.
"Philadelphians love their neighborhood pools," Ott Lovell said. "We are so grateful to the hundreds of caring individuals who heard our call to serve their city this summer by working at a public pool. We have relentlessly tried to recruit as many lifeguards as possible. We are grateful to all the community leaders, elected officials, and members of the press and public who helped us get the word out about the incredibly important role lifeguards play in giving Philly kids the summer they deserve."
Below is a list of the pools scheduled to open throughout Philly this summer. The city also has an online tool to help people search for pools and other recreation facilities and activities being offered.
Fishtown Recreation Center
Mill Creek Playground
Samuel Recreation Center
Barry Playground
Penrose Playground
Kelly Pool
Vogt Recreation Center
Pleasant Playground
Murphy Recreation Center
Mitchell Playground
Simpson Recreation Center
Bridesburg Recreation Center
Athletic Recreation Center
Ford Recreation Center
Awbury Playground
Jacobs Playground
Jardel Recreation Center
Marian Anderson Recreation Center
Max Myers Playground
Hancock Playground
Kendrick Recreation Center
Fox Chase Recreation Center
American Legion Playground
Cione Playground
Mander Playground
Hillside Recreation Center
Christy Recreation Center
J. Finnegan Playground
Northern Liberties Recreation Center
Cherashore Playground
CB Moore Recreation Center
McVeigh Recreation Center
Cobbs Creek Recreation Center
Lackman Playground
Stinger Square
O'Connor Pool
Sacks Playground
39th & Olive Playground
Lonnie Young Recreation Center
Houseman Playground
Feltonville Recreation Center
Shepard Recreation Center
Piccoli Playground
Francisville Recreation Center
Scanlon Recreation Center
Hunting Park Recreation Center
Waterloo Playground
Tustin Recreation Center
FJ Myers Recreation Center
