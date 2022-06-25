14 more city public pools scheduled to open this week

Eleven public pools run by Philadelphia Parks & Recreation opened for the summer last week and 14 more are scheduled to open by next weekend.

The first city pools opened at Fishtown Recreation Center, Mill Creek Playground in West Philly and Samuel Recreation Center in Port Richmond. The recreation department is expecting 50 of its 63 outdoor pools – about 80% – to open this summer. City officials said they are limited in opening more due to a shortage of lifeguards.

The have been 500 pool staff members hired to work this summer, including lifeguards and pool maintenance attendants.

"Our public pools are a beloved part of summer in the city, and a great way to cool down, have fun and stay active," Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell said. "Like every country's municipality, seaside town, and private pool, Philadelphia faces a dire lifeguard shortage. With the support of so many civic-minded Philadelphians, we are proud to be able to open 80% of the available pools this summer, a critical step to providing free swim lessons and building Philadelphia's pipeline of future lifeguards."

The strategy applied to opening the pools was based on neighborhood need, past usage data, and geography.

Because of the need for more lifeguards, the city is offering free training at Lincoln High School's pool throughout the summer.

As benefits to entice teens and young adults to become lifeguards, the city has upped the wage to $16 per hour and is paying for the Red Cross certification fees for applicants ages 16-24. Those interested can apply through the city's website.

"Philadelphians love their neighborhood pools," Ott Lovell said. "We are so grateful to the hundreds of caring individuals who heard our call to serve their city this summer by working at a public pool. We have relentlessly tried to recruit as many lifeguards as possible. We are grateful to all the community leaders, elected officials, and members of the press and public who helped us get the word out about the incredibly important role lifeguards play in giving Philly kids the summer they deserve."

Below is a list of the pools scheduled to open throughout Philly this summer. The city also has an online tool to help people search for pools and other recreation facilities and activities being offered.

June 21

Fishtown Recreation Center

Mill Creek Playground

Samuel Recreation Center

June 22

Barry Playground

Penrose Playground

June 23

Kelly Pool

Vogt Recreation Center

Pleasant Playground

June 24

Murphy Recreation Center

Mitchell Playground

Simpson Recreation Center

June 27

Bridesburg Recreation Center

Athletic Recreation Center

Ford Recreation Center

June 28

Awbury Playground

Jacobs Playground

June 29

Jardel Recreation Center

Marian Anderson Recreation Center

Max Myers Playground

June 30

Hancock Playground

Kendrick Recreation Center

July 1

Fox Chase Recreation Center

July 2

American Legion Playground

Cione Playground

Mander Playground

Week of July 4

Hillside Recreation Center

Christy Recreation Center

J. Finnegan Playground

Northern Liberties Recreation Center

Cherashore Playground

CB Moore Recreation Center

McVeigh Recreation Center

Cobbs Creek Recreation Center

Lackman Playground

Stinger Square

O'Connor Pool

Sacks Playground

39th & Olive Playground

Lonnie Young Recreation Center

Houseman Playground

Feltonville Recreation Center

Shepard Recreation Center

Piccoli Playground

Francisville Recreation Center

Scanlon Recreation Center

Week of July 11

Hunting Park Recreation Center

Waterloo Playground

Tustin Recreation Center

FJ Myers Recreation Center