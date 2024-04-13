More News:

April 13, 2024

Separate shootings across Philly result in 3 deaths and 3 injuries

Incidents occurred in the Kensington, Kingsessing and Wynnefield neighborhoods throughout Friday afternoon and evening.

Chris Compendio
By Chris Compendio
PhillyVoice Staff
Philly Friday shootings fatalities police Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Police have not made any arrests in connection to the separate shootings that occurred in different neighborhoods of Philly on Friday. Authorities reportedly have not recovered any weapons or released information on suspects or motives.

Three separate deadly shootings occurred in different locations on Friday, with a total of three individuals killed and three others hospitalized for injuries.

The first shooting took place in the Kensington neighborhood after 4:30 p.m. on the 2300 block of East Harold Street, killing one man and wounding another.

Surveillance footage obtained by CBS Philadelphia shows multiple masked men holding two men at gunpoint. The two men were shot inside a residence. 

One of the victims, age 20, was shot in the head and neck, and the other, age 19, was shot in the leg. Both were taken to Temple University Hospital where the 20-year-old victim was declared dead at 5:06 p.m. Police have reportedly not made any arrests related to the shooting.

At around 5:25 p.m., police responded to the 5400 block of Chester Avenue, where three individuals were shot. A 20-year-old man suffered gunshot wounds to the neck and back. He was driven to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center and declared dead before 6 p.m., police say.

The other two victims, a 33-year-old man shot in the leg and a 15-year-old boy shot in the left buttock, were both hospitalized and are expected to recover, according to police, as reported by CBS Philadelphia. Police have not made any arrests and have not recovered any weapons.

In the Wynnefield neighborhood around 7:40 p.m., a 31-year-old man was shot multiple times on the 2200 block of Bryn Mawr Avenue, 6ABC reports. The victim was taken to Lankenau Medical Center and pronounced dead at 8:04 p.m. Similarly, police reportedly have not made any arrests so far.

As of April 13, Philadelphia Police recorded 77 homicides in the city in 2024, which is a 35% decrease year-to-date compared to last year.

chris@phillyvoice.com

