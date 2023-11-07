Shop Philly-made gifts and create your own ornaments at Miracle on American Street

Looking to get a head start on holiday shopping?

Miracle on American Street, a holiday market featuring handmade products from Philadelphia artisans, is taking place Saturday, Nov. 18 at the NextFab space at 1800 N. American St. in Olde Kensington. The event, which includes more than 100 vendors, lasts from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

True to the spirit of NextFab and the Philly artisans it represents, Miracle on American Street is as much about making things as it about buying them. In addition to vendor booths, the event includes hands-on creative activities like an ornament-making station and an opportunity to personalize jewelry. People can even make their own s'mores by a fire.

There will be food and drink vendors, including Sor Ynez, the Mexican restaurant that operates in the same building as NextFab.

The bazaar is organized by NextFab along with Olde Kensington Boutique, an online retailer and event production organization focused on Philly-made and Philly-themed goods. Olde Kensington Boutique also is hosting another holiday event, Christmas in Kensington, at Philadelphia Brewing Co. on Dec. 9-10.

Miracle on American Street is free, but people are asked to reserve a spot on Eventbrite.

Saturday, Nov. 18

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Free

1800 N. American St.

Philadelphia, PA 19122