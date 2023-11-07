More Events:

November 07, 2023

Shop Philly-made gifts and create your own ornaments at Miracle on American Street

The artisan market at NextFab in Olde Kensington features more than 100 vendors and offers hands-on activities like a jewelry-stamping station

John Paul Titlow
By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
Holiday Shopping
Miracle on American Street Provided Image/Miracle on American Street

The Miracle on American Street holiday market brings more than 100 artisans and other vendors to 1800 N. American St. on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Looking to get a head start on holiday shopping?

Miracle on American Street, a holiday market featuring handmade products from Philadelphia artisans, is taking place Saturday, Nov. 18 at the NextFab space at 1800 N. American St. in Olde Kensington. The event, which includes more than 100 vendors, lasts from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

True to the spirit of NextFab and the Philly artisans it represents, Miracle on American Street is as much about making things as it about buying them. In addition to vendor booths, the event includes hands-on creative activities like an ornament-making station and an opportunity to personalize jewelry. People can even make their own s'mores by a fire. 

There will be food and drink vendors, including Sor Ynez, the Mexican restaurant that operates in the same building as NextFab.

The bazaar is organized by NextFab along with Olde Kensington Boutique, an online retailer and event production organization focused on Philly-made and Philly-themed goods. Olde Kensington Boutique also is hosting another holiday event, Christmas in Kensington, at Philadelphia Brewing Co. on Dec. 9-10. 

Miracle on American Street is free, but people are asked to reserve a spot on Eventbrite

Miracle on American Street

Saturday, Nov. 18
11 a.m. to 5 p.m. | Free
1800 N. American St. 
Philadelphia, PA 19122
John Paul Titlow

John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff

johnpaul@phillyvoice.com

Read more Holiday Shopping Philadelphia Olde Kensington Craft Fairs NextFab

Videos

Featured

Limited - Corolla Outer Banks - Horses

These legendary wild horses have been roaming the beaches of Corolla Outer Banks for over 400 years
Limited - NJDOT - Chris Lockwood

NJDOT crew supervisor shares first-hand experiences from 15 years spent working on state and interstate highways

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Newly repaired section of I-95 to reopen this week
i-95 repairs

Sponsored

How to maximize your investment strategy
Purchased - A private banker advising a couple

Health News

3 brands of applesauce pouches recalled due to potential lead contamination
FDA Fruit Pouch Recall Weis

Movies

Trailer for new Kevin Hart movie, 'Lift,' unveiled by Eagles mascot Swoop
kevin hart lift trailer

Eagles

NFC Hierarchy/Obituary: Week 10 edition
110723JalenHurts

Holiday

Shop Philly-made gifts and create your own ornaments at Miracle on American Street
Miracle on American Street

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved