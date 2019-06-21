Phones are causing horns to grow from young people's skulls, researchers say

Scientists have discovered that modern technology is impacting our actual physical form — and it might even be changing our bones.

Two Australian researchers have discovered that young people are developing horn-like spikes on the back of their skulls due to extended periods of time spent looking down at mobile devices, like phones.

After examining head X-rays from hundreds of people ages 18 to 30 years old, professors David Shahar and Mark Sayers at the University of the Sunshine Coast in Queensland in Australia found one in four had developed bone growths on the backs of their heads. Shahar and Sayers' research went widely ignored until a BBC article this week called attention to the strange phenomenon.

The researchers believe the horns – more accurately bone spurs – are caused by tilting one's head forward for excessively long periods of time. As we lean forward to read what's on the small screen of our smartphones, the shifting weight from our skulls is directed away from the spine and onto the muscles at the back of the head.

MRI scans ruled out the possibility of genetics or injury causing the horn-like spikes.

The most substantial growths were about just less than 1 1/4 inches long, Shahar told BBC.

Similarly, doctors are classifying chronic pain from this as "text neck," or a repetitive stress on the neck caused by holding your head in a forward and downward position for excessive periods of time.

This kind of deformation and pain is typically found in older people from long-term stress on the skeleton. But Shahar said the research proves this habit of bad posture from using cell phones can actually speed up the progression in young people.

Once they grow, the horns will not go away on their own, but they aren't harmful to one's health either, the research said.

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.