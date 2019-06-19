Obesity rates falling among preschool age children

Obesity rates are falling among preschool children who receive food assistance from the U.S. government.

Obesity rates fell to about 14 percent in 2016 among children ages 2 through 4, according to a study conducted by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The rate had reached 16 percent in 2010 following a decade-long uptick.

Researchers found obesity rates fell significantly among all racial and ethnic groups.

The study population included who received food vouchers and other services from the Women, Infants and Children nutrition program. About 2.8 million children received such benefits in 2016.