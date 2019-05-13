PHOTOS: Boyz II Men at Acres of Diamonds Gala

R&B group Boyz II Men performed at the 66th Annual Acres of Diamonds Gala, Saturday, May 11 at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown.
The Temple University Hospital Acres of Diamonds Gala, was held on Saturday, May 11, at the Philadelphia Marriott in Center City.
The 66th annual gala serves as the hospital’s marquee fundraising event each year, and raised $1.5 million this year, beating last year's record total by $100,000, its largest total to date.
Four-time Grammy Award-winners and iconic R&B group Boyz II Men performed a private concert for attendees at the gala which attracted 1400 people.
Here are some photos from the event.
Dr. Amy J. Goldberg, center, was honored with the Diamond Award, stands on stage with nurses of Temple University Hospital at the 66th Annual Acres of Diamonds Gala, Saturday, May 11 at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown.
Shareese Vaughn, Paolo Lee and Keisha Handy at the 66th Annual Acres of Diamonds Gala, Saturday, May 11 at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown.
Laura Weathers and Justin Weathers, co-owners of Bercy at the 66th Annual Acres of Diamonds Gala, Saturday, May 11 at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown.
Emcee of the gala, Lauren Hart, looks on as Dr. Larry R. Kaiser, President & CEO of Temple University Health System announces the total raised for the evening at the 66th Annual Acres of Diamonds Gala, Saturday, May 11 at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown.
Andrea Van Zandt and Lin Wong at the 66th Annual Acres of Diamonds Gala, Saturday, May 11 at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown.
Emcee and auctioneer, Jeff Hammond, at the 66th Annual Acres of Diamonds Gala, Saturday, May 11 at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown.
Forrest Tarber, Gervase Petersen, Gabrielle Francios, and Milton Roberson at the 66th Annual Acres of Diamonds Gala, Saturday, May 11 at the Philadelphia Marriott Downtown.