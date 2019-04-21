More Culture:

April 21, 2019

PHOTOS: Cher at the Wells Fargo Center on 'Here We Go Again' tour

By David Muse
Muse - Cher Concert David Muse/for PhillyVoice

Cher performs on stage with her Here We Go Again tour on Saturday night, April 20, 2019 at Wells Fargo Center

Cher stopped in Philadelphia on her "Here We Go Again" tour to play the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night. 

The 72-year-old singer — who has a Grammy, an Emmy, three Golden Globes, an Oscar, and was celebrated at the Kennedy Center Honors this year — has been on tour since Jan. 19.

The farewell tour also featured special guests Nile Rodgers and Chic.

Muse - Cher ConcertDavid Muse/for PhillyVoice

Cher performs on stage with her Here We Go Again tour on Saturday night, April 20, 2019 at Wells Fargo Center


Muse - Cher ConcertDavid Muse/for PhillyVoice

Cher performs on stage with her Here We Go Again tour on Saturday night, April 20, 2019 at Wells Fargo Center


Muse - Cher ConcertDavid Muse/for PhillyVoice

Cher performs on stage with her Here We Go Again tour on Saturday night, April 20, 2019 at Wells Fargo Center


Muse - Cher ConcertDavid Muse/for PhillyVoice

Cher performs on stage with her Here We Go Again tour on Saturday night, April 20, 2019 at Wells Fargo Center


Muse - Cher ConcertDavid Muse/for PhillyVoice

Cher is lowered on to stage with her Here We Go Again tour on Saturday night, April 20, 2019 at Wells Fargo Center


David Muse

