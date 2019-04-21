PHOTOS: Cher at the Wells Fargo Center on 'Here We Go Again' tour

Cher stopped in Philadelphia on her "Here We Go Again" tour to play the Wells Fargo Center on Saturday night.
The 72-year-old singer — who has a Grammy, an Emmy, three Golden Globes, an Oscar, and was celebrated at the Kennedy Center Honors this year — has been on tour since Jan. 19.
The farewell tour also featured special guests Nile Rodgers and Chic.
David Muse/for PhillyVoice
Cher performs on stage with her Here We Go Again tour on Saturday night, April 20, 2019 at Wells Fargo Center
David Muse/for PhillyVoice
Cher performs on stage with her Here We Go Again tour on Saturday night, April 20, 2019 at Wells Fargo Center
David Muse/for PhillyVoice
Cher performs on stage with her Here We Go Again tour on Saturday night, April 20, 2019 at Wells Fargo Center
David Muse/for PhillyVoice
Cher performs on stage with her Here We Go Again tour on Saturday night, April 20, 2019 at Wells Fargo Center
David Muse/for PhillyVoice
Cher is lowered on to stage with her Here We Go Again tour on Saturday night, April 20, 2019 at Wells Fargo Center
Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.