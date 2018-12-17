PHOTOS: A Dream Is A Wish: Princess Holiday Concert

The Philadelphia Theatre Company welcomed back "A Dream Is A Wish: Princess Holiday Concert" this year at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre on Sunday, Dec. 16.

Little princesses of all ages gathered for two concerts on the rainy afternoon to see their favorite princesses like Rapunzel, Cinderella, Elsa, Moana, Ariel and Elena sing songs from movies they appear in, as well as holiday songs like "Jingle Bells" and "Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer."

After the concert there was a meet-and-greet with the princesses where lots of photos were taken, and apple cider and cookies were served.

The Hanley family enjoy the show at the Philadelphia Theater Company's Princess Holiday Concert Saturday, Dec. 16, 2018, at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre.



