More Culture:

December 17, 2018

PHOTOS: A Dream Is A Wish: Princess Holiday Concert

013018_HughEDillon_Carroll.jpg
By HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor
Family-Friendly Theatre
Dillon - Princess HUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

The kids participated in a sing a long at the Philadelphia Theater Company's Princess Holiday Concert Saturday, Dec.16, 2018, at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre.

The Philadelphia Theatre Company welcomed back "A Dream Is A Wish: Princess Holiday Concert" this year at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre on Sunday, Dec. 16.

Little princesses of all ages gathered for two concerts on the rainy afternoon to see their favorite princesses like Rapunzel, Cinderella, Elsa, Moana, Ariel and Elena sing songs from movies they appear in, as well as holiday songs like "Jingle Bells" and "Rudolph The Red Nose Reindeer." 

After the concert there was a meet-and-greet with the princesses where lots of photos were taken, and apple cider and cookies were served.

Dillon - PrincessHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

The Hanley family enjoy the show at the Philadelphia Theater Company's Princess Holiday Concert Saturday, Dec. 16, 2018, at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre.


Dillon - PrincessHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

The Swartz family at the Philadelphia Theater Company's Princess Holiday Concert Saturday, Dec.16, 2018, at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre.


Dillon - PrincessHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Rapunzel and the prince posed for photos with the little princesses at the Philadelphia Theater Company's Princess Holiday Concert, Saturday, Dec.16, 2018, at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre.


Dillon - PrincessHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Katreena was excited to pose with Princess Tatiana at the Philadelphia Theater Company's Princess Holiday Concert Saturday, Dec.16, 2018, at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre.


Dillon - PrincessHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

BenFM personality Kristen Hermann poses with her nieces and nephew with a princess in training at the Philadelphia Theater Company's Princess Holiday Concert Saturday, Dec. 16, 2018, at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre.


Dillon - PrincessHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Elsa and her sister Anna were a big hit for the kids at the Philadelphia Theater Company's Princess Holiday Concert Saturday, Dec. 16, 2018, at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre.


Dillon - PrincessHUGHE DILLON/for PhillyVoice

Paige Price, Producing Artistic Director of the Philadelphia Theatre Company, poses with Molly, Priscilla and Paige at the Philadelphia Theater Company's Princess Holiday Concert Saturday, Dec. 16, 2018, at the Suzanne Roberts Theatre.



013018_HughEDillon_Carroll.jpg

HughE Dillon
PhillyVoice Contributor

Read more Family-Friendly Theatre Philadelphia Suzanne Roberts Theatre

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Another December to remember? How the Eagles can make the playoffs
121618_Foles-throw_usat

Social Media

Why Twitter's cute, heart-shaped 'like' button is not so harmless
11272018_twitter_like

Entertainment

'It's a Wonderful Trump' in SNL's alternate universe where Trump was never elected
trump snl christmas special

Eagles

The Eagles want you to wear ski masks
121418MalcolmJenkins2

Health Stories

More millennials navigating life with celiac disease
12132018_celiac_woman_Flickr

Holiday

Oyster House offering Feast of the Seven Fishes for four nights
Oyster House Feast of the Seven Fishes

Featured Homes

Allan Domb - 121018 - 241-S-6th-Street_1807

FOR SALE | Independence Place. 2 bedroom, 2 bath with balcony on Washington Square. 1,387 SF. $899,900.
Allan Domb - 121018 - 223-W-RittenhouseSq-818

FOR SALE | The Dorchester. Designer appointed 1 bedroom with balcony on Rittenhouse Square. 609 SF. $299,900.
Listed by

© 2018 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved